Leeds United are interested in signing Liverpool defender Nat Phillips, according to The Athletic.

The Whites are currently without a manager following the departure of Sam Allardyce after their relegation from the Premier League, but they are said to be keen on Phillips "irrespective of their head coach or sporting director appointments".

Phillips struggled for game time last season with Jurgen Klopp's side, making just five appearances in all competitions, with only two of those coming in the league.

The 26-year-old is under contract at Anfield until 2025 and the Reds are thought to be looking for up to £10 million.

The Daily Mail claim that former Norwich City manager Daniel Farke is the leading candidate for the vacant managerial position at Elland Road ahead of Patrick Vieira and Scott Parker and the German was reportedly keen to sign Phillips during his time in charge at Carrow Road.

How has Nat Phillips performed for Liverpool?

Phillips came through the ranks at Bolton Wanderers before joining Liverpool in 2016 and moving up to Klopp's first-team squad two years later.

He spent the 2019-20 season on loan with German side Stuttgart, making 22 appearances for the Swabians to help them to promotion to the Bundesliga.

Phillips made his debut for the Reds in October 2020 and featured in the Champions League for the first time the following March, but his minutes have been limited throughout his time on Merseyside with the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez ahead of him in the pecking order.

The defender joined Bournemouth on loan last January and once again enjoyed success, making 17 appearances as the Cherries won promotion to the Premier League.

Would Nat Phillips be a good signing for Leeds United?

Phillips would be an excellent addition for the Whites.

He is a player with Premier League and Champions League experience and the fact that he has been trusted by Klopp in those competitions is a significant endorsement of his abilities.

Leeds will be aiming for an immediate return to the top flight next season and Phillips' previous Championship promotion experience with Bournemouth could be invaluable.

The Whites are in desperate need of defensive reinforcements this summer after their struggles at the back last term, while they could lose the likes of Robin Koch and Max Wober.

Phillips would be expensive, but Leeds are likely to receive sizeable fees for a number of players this summer which could enable them to afford him.