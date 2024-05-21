Highlights Leeds United interested in Borussia Dortmund's Marius Wolf for potential Premier League promotion.

Uncertainty over division leads Leeds to consider both outcomes in potential transfer moves.

Signing Wolf would provide depth and experience to Leeds United's squad for upcoming season.

Leeds United are interested in Borussia Dortmund’s Marius Wolf, although any move for the right-back will depend on whether they win promotion this weekend.

With the regular season in England now finished, clubs up and down the country will have an eye on the market as they prepare for the transfer window opening.

However, for the recruitment team at Leeds, it’s a difficult period, as they still don’t know what division they will be in ahead of Sunday’s play-off final at Wembley against Southampton.

Leeds United interested in Marius Wolf

Unsurprisingly, it appears they are preparing for both eventualities, and it has been revealed by Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg that Wolf is a target for the Whites - but they won’t have a free run at the player.

“Leeds United is interested in Wolf and could be a serious option if Leeds is promoted to the Premier League.

“Leeds have inquired about the 28 y/o right-back who leaves Dortmund as a free agent. There is also interest from Spain, Italy, and Saudi Arabia.”

As mentioned above, the five-cap German international is out of contract in the coming weeks, with his final game in the black and yellow set to be the Champions League final against Real Madrid on June 1.

Even though he has featured in 31 games in all competitions this season, Wolf is not a guaranteed starter, and it seems he will be looking for a fresh start in the summer when his deal expires.

Marius Wolf could be a smart addition for Leeds United

On paper, this would appear to be a very smart signing for Leeds, and it’s one that Daniel Farke should push to finalise if it’s a possibility.

Archie Gray has spent the bulk of the campaign at right-back, and whilst he has been very good, the youngster is a central midfielder and will want to play in his preferred position moving forward.

Either way, they would still need a right-back for depth, as Connor Roberts is only on loan, Luke Ayling is set to depart this summer, and Rasmus Kristensen seemingly has no future at Elland Road when he returns from his spell with Roma.

So, Wolf would boost the squad, and he is a player arriving with excellent pedigree, evident by the fact his final game for Dortmund could be the biggest one in club football.

Over the years, he has made over 150 Bundesliga appearances, and to get a player like that on a free would be a coup.

Leeds United’s summer plans

No matter the result on Sunday, it’s going to be a massive summer for Leeds, as they will need to either strengthen the group to help stay in the Premier League, or to sell some star men as their new financial reality hits.

Therefore, it’s hard to look beyond the final this weekend, and it’s going to be a close clash between two very good sides.

Whilst Saints managed to beat Leeds twice in the league, Farke’s men did finish above them in the table, so it’s a 50-50 fixture in the eyes of many neutrals.

But, the links to Wolf show that there could be a bright future for Leeds if they do get the win they need on Sunday.