Daniel Farke is in line for a bumper new Leeds United contract in the summer if the club gains promotion to the Premier League.

According to Football Insider, the German could be rewarded with a big pay rise if he can guide the Whites back to the top flight at the first attempt.

The former Norwich City boss was appointed in the summer following the club’s relegation to the Championship.

He has been tasked with bringing the club straight back up, with the team in the mix for the second automatic promotion place.

Farke has overseen 20 wins from his first 32 league games in charge at Elland Road, and has earned the backing of supporters with his positive style of play.

Farke was initially hired on a four-year deal, signing until the summer of 2027, meaning he still has three years left on his current contract.

It has been an impressive first season in charge at Elland Road, with the team going from strength to strength.

Farke got off to a slow start, but the team has found another level in recent weeks, winning all seven of their league games in 2024.

The team has scored 17 and conceded just one during this run, moving ahead of Southampton and Ipswich Town in the table as a result.

This has led to the possibility that the 47-year-old will be offered a big new deal in the summer, if he can get the team’s promotion hopes over the line.

This will involve a big pay increase to tie him down to the club for the long-term, with owners 49ers Enterprises pleased with the work he has done since becoming manager.

The German has previously guided Norwich to two promotions to the Premier League, and also has experience working in the Bundesliga with Borussia Mönchengladbach.

Leeds United league position

Leeds are now second in the Championship table following Tuesday night’s 4-0 win over Swansea City.

The Whites have played a game more than Russell Martin’s side, who are two points behind in third place.

Ipswich Town also have a game in hand, with the Tractor Boys a further behind point in fourth.

The race for the second automatic promotion place could go down to the wire, with three teams firmly in the mix.

However, leaders Leicester City are 12 points clear in top spot and are favourites to take the title.

Next up for Leeds is an away trip to Home Park to face Plymouth Argyle on 17 February.

Farke has earned a lot of credit

Given Farke still has three years left on his deal, this potential new contract would be a big reward for a successful first campaign.

Leeds look well positioned to take that second automatic promotion place based on their current form, but there will surely be more twists and turns to come.

But this development shows that the club is obviously very happy with the work Farke is doing at Elland Road.

Signing managers to a long-term deal is always risky as things can go sour so quickly, so this is a strong statement to indicate that the club is not concerned over this possibility anytime soon.