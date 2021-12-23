Leeds United line up fresh approach for Championship midfielder

Leeds United have once again been linked with a move for Reading midfielder John Swift, as reported by Football Insider.

According to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, Marcelo Bielsa is a huge admirer of the Championship star, and a January move could be on the cards.

Swift’s contract at the Select Car Leasing Stadium is set to expire in the summer, and having apparently rejected a new deal with the club, he could be available for a cut-price at the start of the new year.

The 26-year-old has enjoyed a terrific start to the new Championship campaign, chipping in with eight goals and nine assists in 21 second-tier outings thus far.

It would appear that the Whites would face divisional competition for the highly-rated Championship midfielder, as Crystal Palace, Norwich City and Wolves all held an interest in Swift in late September, as per an exclusive from FLW.

The verdict

Ultimately, Swift deserves a chance to test himself in the Premier League, and a move to Leeds would give him the opportunity to do that whilst playing regularly it would seem.

He has been an excellent servant to the Royals in recent seasons, proving to be an integral member of the squad whilst displaying his quality week in week out.

It remains to be seen if the aforementioned Premier League trio are interested in Swift as January nears, but with it being likely that he will be available for a small fee, it would be no surprise to see a race emerge.

Swift has tremendous ability that could cause chaos in England’s top flight.