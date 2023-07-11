Leeds United midfielder Marc Roca is now set to finalise a loan move to Real Betis, according to Phil Hay of The Athletic.

Fabrizio Romano revealed yesterday that Betis have "full agreement in place" for Roca.

Betis have been linked with a move for the 26-year-old for some time now, and Football League World exclusively revealed that a deal between the two clubs has been in the works since Leeds' relegation.

It appears a deal is now all but done, with Roca set to return to Spain with Betis. However, Spanish outlet Fichajes.net had claimed that they faced competition from fellow La Liga team Girona, a side majority-owned by the City Football Group.

Due to falling into the second tier, a number of Leeds' current first-team squad are not likely to be playing for the club in the upcoming campaign, with international football still on many of their minds, as well as the desire to play at the highest level possible.

There was plenty of excitement surrounding Roca when he was brought to Elland Road from Bayern Munich during the previous summer, as he was seen as someone who could help offset the loss of Leeds' key midfielder and talisman, Kalvin Phillips, who joined Manchester City.

Roca is set to depart Leeds after just one season with the West Yorkshire club. He joined last summer on a four-year deal.

The Spanish midfielder made 36 appearances in all competitions for Leeds last season, scoring once and assisting a further two.

What's the latest on Marc Roca's move from Leeds to Betis?

Marc Roca could move on to Real Betis in the near future to end his Leeds United nightmare

Phil Hay has said that the midfielder is set to finalise loan move to Real Betis. Roca is "on the verge" of joining the La Liga club for the upcoming season.

An added layer is the option-to-buy which has been inserted in the deal, with Mundo Deportivo now claiming that the option that Betis will hold in Roca’s loan means they can sign him in the summer of 2024 for €12 million (£10.3 million).

The 26-year-old signed from Bayern Munich for a fee of around £10million., meaning Leeds will recoup the fee paid 12 months ago for Roca.

He is set to become the latest player of a number of recent loan departures from Elland Road, with USMNT international Brenden Aaronson joining Union Berlin on loan, Diego Llorente re-joining Jose Mourinho's AS Roma for the upcoming campaign and Robin Koch returning to Germany in a loan switch to Eintracht Frankfurt.

Is Marc Roca's departure good for Leeds?

Roca's lack of athleticism and mobility were always an issue for the Whites last season, but his range of passing and ability to progress the ball were vitally important at times as well.

He faded more when Tyler Adams was struck by injury in February, as he had dovetailed nicely with the American, but that injury ruined what had been a developing partnership at the base of Leeds' midfield.

His quality on the ball is fairly good, especially when considering none of the Whites' three previous managers were particularly interested in nice build-up play and patterns of possession football.

Roca could have thrived stepping down a division, and could have been excellent under Daniel Farke, who has much more commitment to a possessional style of play, but clearly his desire to play at the highest level still.

His wages off the books may also free up some of the budget for Leeds as well, who are yet to sign a player during the transfer window so far.