Leeds United likely to sanction EFL move for 21-year-old

Leeds United are likely to loan Alfie McCalmont to a League One club this summer but could offload him permanently if an attractive offer with a significant sell-on clause is made, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan with League Two side Oldham Athletic and proved a real asset for the North West club, scoring 10 goals and providing five assists.

McCalmont has since returned to Leeds but it appears he is not in Marcelo Bielsa’s first team plans at the moment.

The Yorkshire Evening Post has indicated that the midfielder is likely to be loaned out to a League One club this season.

The Northern Ireland international penned a new four-year deal at Elland Road last summer but it is understood that a permanent move is not off the table but a particularly good offer with a significant sell-on clause is made.

McCalmont has made just two appearances for the Leeds’ senior side – both of which came in the EFL Cup in the 2019/20 campaign.

The Whites have already sold one up-and-coming player to an EFL club this summer, with Oliver Casey joining Blackpool.

The Verdict

It seems there could be more young players sold by Leeds this summer.

McCalmont was really impressive in League Two last season and a loan move to League One does seem the natural next step.

There should be plenty of clubs lining up to take him and I’d be surprised if some of the bigger third tier sides aren’t weighing up a permanent offer.

The 21-year-old is certainly an exciting talent but it seems as though the Whites are now ready to let him leave.