Archie Gray's former Leeds United teammates have reacted to his departing message to the club and the fans.

Leeds have had to bite a bullet they would have liked to have avoided. Gray has left Elland Road for the price of £30 million plus Joe Rodon, essentially, and has joined Tottenham Hotspur.

The move sees the Yorkshire club bail themselves out of what could have been major financial trouble, but maybe not in the way that they wanted to.

Had they have been able to sell Championship Player of the Season Crysencio Summerville, who they had offers for, but they weren't deemed to be acceptable in any case by both player and club, then the need to sell the talented teen would have been reduced, as per The Athletic.

Archie Gray's departing Leeds United message

The Gray name is one that will always be associated with Elland Road. Archie is just the latest one of his family members to ingratiate himself with the United faithful, and he may not be the last.

His preference was always to stay, but, at the end of the day, he has done his boyhood club a massive favour by leaving.

The 18-year-old took to Instagram to send a message to everyone who has seen him grow and develop as a Leeds player over the past year, and to thank all of those that have helped him along the way.

"I can’t thank everyone at Leeds United enough for the past 11 years, from all the coaches I’ve had from when I first came at seven-years-old to all the coaching staff now," said Gray.

"I have enjoyed every second of my time at the club and have so many great memories for life from watching in the stands to playing on the pitch.

"I would also like to say a massive thank you to all of the managers that I have had but especially Daniel Farke, for trusting me this year and giving me the opportunity to play and teaching me so much about the game I am so grateful for him and all the coaching staff.

"Along the way I have made friends for life and I am also grateful for every team mate I’ve been with from the age of 7 to the teammates last season.

"And for the fans you are amazing and I can’t thank you enough for the support you have given me and hopefully Harry in the next few years to come. We will cross paths again💛💙."

Archie Gray's teammates react to farewell post

Much like a leaving do, except online, players who have come across Gray at club and international level, or even those that have just briefly been with him, came out in their droves to wish him well.

Leeds captain Liam Cooper said: "Wishing you nothing but the best Arch. A serious young player with your whole career ahead of you. Proud of you mate 👏🏻💙."

"Starboy 😢❤️," was the message that Wilfried Gnonto - another potential candidate to leave the club this summer - sent to the teenager.

Gray received an: "All the best may man 🤍💙💛," from Luke Ayling, who is now with Middlesbrough, following his departure from Elland Road earlier in the window.

Leeds must try and use these next two months effectively

Daniel Farke may not have quite as much of a free-range to spend as he did last year, even though we are now past the June 30th accounting cut-off point for financial regulation.

They will need to be shrewd and careful with their signings, while also trying to push for promotion again; a tough balancing act.

Last season did not end the way they wanted, and the chances are that they may lose more members of the 90-point squad.

Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

The basis of that squad will still be there though, even more so now that Rodon has returned. They just need to use these next two months effectively to plug any of the gaps in their squad. If they do that, they should be strong contenders for the top spots next season.