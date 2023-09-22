Highlights Stuart Dallas is finally making progress in his recovery from a horrific femoral fracture injury that has kept him out of action since April 2022.

Leeds United captain Liam Cooper expressed his pride and delight at Dallas's return to training, highlighting his resilience and determination.

While it will still be some time before Dallas can compete again, Leeds United fans should be excited about his progress and appreciate his dedication to getting back on the pitch.

The sight of Stuart Dallas in Leeds United's adorned white colours makes for a distant memory.

The 32-year-old sustained a horrific femoral fracture injury when battling for possession with Manchester City's Jack Grealish all the way back in April 2022, and hasn't taken to the pitch since.

It's been a long road to recovery for Dallas, who has been forced to bide his time and watch on in agony from sidelines as his teammates were relegated from the Premier League in devastating fashion last time out.

Dallas has been equally distant during Leeds' return to life in the second-tier of English football, where they have displayed fleeting moments of real quality that have often been underlined by teething problems, which, it must be said, do feel natural given the wholesale change that has occurred at Elland Road as of late.

And while they do currently occupy ninth-place, two wins from seven matches is not reflective of a promotion-winning team and form will need to pick up drastically if they are to claw back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

But there has been a glimmer of positivity as of late with Dallas, who just appears to be edging somewhat closer to a return to first-team action.

Much to the surprise of Whites supporters, Dallas was recently pictured in a photograph on the club's social media channels going through his paces in training.

At this stage, you can imagine that Dallas will only be on light training, and may well be under no-contact regulations from his teammates in order to prevent aggravating his injury, but nonetheless, it is a welcome sight for all connected with the club.

And, rather unsurprisingly, Leeds skipper Liam Cooper certainly subscribes to that view.

What message did Leeds United captain Liam Cooper make to Stuart Dallas?

Cooper, who has been a long-time teammate of Dallas' and featured alongside him during the club's historic promotion in 2020, took to social media to express his pride and delight for his return to training in a touching message.

Cooper himself has been no stranger to the sidelines so far this season, having ruptured his plantar fascia during the Whites' 2-2 opening day draw at home to Cardiff City- in which he found the back of the net in.

The veteran defender made his own return on Wednesday night against former club Hull City, appearing from the bench in place of Joel Piroe following Joe Rodon's dismissal.

The Elland Road faithful have every right to be lapping it all up.

Dallas has been a defining figure of the club's recent history, so to be without him for such an extensive period of time has no doubt been a massive blow.

Sure, it'll be a while before he's kicking a football competitively yet, but there's an emotional outlook on the situation that just takes priority right now, given the extent and pure severity of his injury could well have forced an early retirement.

That said, then, fans will be equally glad to hear from Cooper about just how hard the utility man has been working to get himself fit once again, a real testament to his character and commitment to the cause.