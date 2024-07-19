Highlights Blackburn's pursuit of Liam Cooper remains deadlocked, leaving the squad short for the upcoming season.

While Cooper is willing to take a pay cut for game time, negotiations with Blackburn have stalled.

The club's lack of senior additions is frustrating for fans, who await potential movement in the transfer window.

Blackburn ‘remain deadlocked’ in talks with Liam Cooper as they look to sign the former Leeds United centre-back to bolster their squad.

It has once again been a frustrating window so far for Rovers, as they’ve yet to bring in a first-team addition to John Eustace’s squad, despite only narrowly avoiding relegation last time out.

Signing a new centre-back is a priority for the boss, with Hayden Carter and Dominic Hyam the two senior options available to the boss as it stands, and it had been hoped that Cooper would join following his departure from Leeds this summer.

Liam Cooper to Blackburn transfer latest

But, in a fresh development, the Lancashire Telegraph has revealed that progress has not been made between the player and the club, even though there was optimism last week that this would be finalised.

The update explains that Cooper has been willing to take a pay-cut to make the move to Ewood Park, as he has been looking for game time after deciding to leave Leeds.

But, even with a willingness from the player and the recruitment team to get this done, they have yet to come to an agreement as this continues to drag on.

Liam Cooper will want a quick decision on his future

This is far from ideal for Cooper, as whilst he is no doubt keeping himself fit, he would want to be working with a new group, have his future sorted, and be playing in pre-season games as he counts down to the start of the new season.

The Scotland international was offered a one-year deal by Leeds to remain at Elland Road, although it was clear that he wasn’t going to get regular game time.

Nevertheless, if nothing else does come up for the player, he may be more receptive to returning to the Whites, where his leadership and experience will certainly be valued in the dressing room as they try to push for promotion.

You would expect other clubs will be keen, so it could be an interesting few days and weeks ahead for Cooper, who is clearly hoping to find a club that will give him the chance to play week in, week out, if it’s possible.

Blackburn’s summer transfer plans

Rovers are the only club in the Championship yet to make a senior addition, and it’s understandably frustrating for the supporters, and we know that there are off-field issues with the owners.

So, it’s not clear how quickly this will be resolved, or what sort of business they will be in a position to do.

Perhaps the one positive is that they haven’t lost many key players, but there is still plenty of speculation surrounding the future of a few key men - notably top scorer Sammie Szmodics.

Whether his sale triggers more business remains to be seen, but Adam Wharton’s departure in January should have ensured Blackburn were in a position to do a bit more at this stage of the window.

It means there could be a lot of activity involving Blackburn in the final six weeks or so of the window, with Eustace’s side starting their Championship season at home to Derby County on August 9.