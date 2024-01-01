Highlights
- Stoke City may be interested in signing Leeds United centre-back Liam Cooper, as they potentially look to improve their squad after a disappointing season so far.
- Cooper is keen to have clarity on his future at Leeds, with his contract expiring at the end of the season.
- Cooper should seek assurances regarding his playing time and consider staying at Leeds if he will be a regular starter, but he may also need to ask for a contract extension to secure his future.
Stoke City are believed to be a potential option for Leeds United centre-back Liam Cooper, according to Ross Heppenstall.
The Potters spent the summer rebuilding their squad following years of underwhelming league finishes, with some fans believing this was the season when things were going to get better.
Unfortunately, things haven't quite worked out that way, despite the fact they were able to lure quite a few talented players to Staffordshire during the previous window.
|
Stoke City - 2023/24 Signings
|
Player Name
|
Signed From
|
Loan/Permanent
|
Wouter Burger
|
FC Basel
|
Permanent
|
Ryan Mmaee
|
Ferencvaros
|
Permanent
|
Joon-ho Bae
|
Daejeon Hana
|
Permanent
|
Ben Pearson
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
Permanent
|
Nikola Jojic
|
Mladost
|
Permanent
|
Andre Vidigal
|
Maritimo
|
Permanent
|
Daniel Johnson
|
Preston North End
|
Permanent
|
Enda Stevens
|
Sheffield United
|
Permanent
|
Michael Rose
|
Coventry City
|
Permanent
|
Wesley Moraes
|
Aston Villa
|
Permanent
|
Mehdi Leris
|
Sampdoria
|
Permanent
|
Lynden Gooch
|
Sunderland
|
Permanent
|
Junior Tchamadeu
|
Colchester United
|
Permanent
|
Sead Haksabanovic
|
Celtic
|
Loan
|
Ki-Jana Hoever
|
Wolves
|
Loan
|
Luke McNally
|
Burnley
|
Loan
|
Mark Travers
|
AFC Bournemouth
|
Loan
|
Chiquinho
|
Wolves
|
Loan
The likes of Enda Stevens and Lynden Gooch all have plenty of experience at this level and plenty of capable players arrived, but Steven Schumacher may be keen to make some January additions to put his stamp on the side.
After all, this is his first window in charge of the Potters with his predecessor Alex Neil overseeing their summer rebuild.
For the Potters, it's arguably been their lack of goals that has been the main problem for them this term, but they have seemingly taken an interest in Cooper, with Stoke one potential option on the table for the experienced defender.
Liam Cooper's stance on Leeds United future
According to Heppenstall, Cooper is keen to have clarity on his future at Elland Road with the defender's contract expiring at the end of the season.
At the moment though, it doesn't look as though he's going to be starting regularly between now and the end of the season with Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk two of the first names on the teamsheet.
However, Cooper did start against West Bromwich Albion and it remains to be seen whether Struijk will return to the starting lineup in his place today.
It seems as though Cooper's contract situation is important to him though, with the experienced defender keen to have his future sorted.
The stance Liam Cooper should take on his Leeds United future
He needs to seek assurances regarding how much game time he's going to get at Elland Road.
If he's going to be a regular starter, he should definitely consider remaining in West Yorkshire because he would relish the experience of playing regularly in a promotion-chasing team.
However, he must also ask for an extension on his deal if he's to stay beyond the end of the January window.
If he's given an extension and has certainty, that may only help his performance levels, which could allow him to retain a starting spot.
You can understand why he's keen to have certainty on his future though, because he may prefer to move on in January as opposed to spending the summer as a free agent.
Offers may come in for him as a free agent - but suitable offers aren't guaranteed and he needs clarity as soon as possible.