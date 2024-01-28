Highlights Sunderland are eyeing Leeds United defender Leo Furh Hjelde.

Hjelde has had limited game time at Leeds so far this season and the Black Cats are keen to take him on loan for the remainder of the campaign.

The Black Cats want the 20-year-old as competition at left-back and centre-back.

With just days to go in the January transfer window, Sunderland are still yet to make their first addition of the transfer window.

That also means that the Black Cats are yet to make their first signing under Mick Beale, but that is surely set to change ahead of the February 1st deadline.

Sunderland eyeing move for Leo Fuhr Hjeldge

One player that the club are keen on bringing in, according to reports emerging on Sunday morning, is Leeds United defender Leo Fuhr Hjelde.

That is according to a report from Alan Nixon via Patreon, which claims that Michael Beale's side are keen to take the Norwegian defender on loan in order to provide them with competition at both left-back and centre-half.

With Leeds fourth in the Championship at present, and Sunderland seventh, the two sides are technically play-off rivals at present, despite Leeds still being in the automatic promotion race.

Despite this, Nixon claims that Leeds could let Hjelde out on loan, just as they did last season when the defender joined Rotherham United.

Hjelde's current situation at Leeds United

A loan deal away from Elland Road would appear to make sense for the Norwegian defender given his lack of game time under Daniel Farke this season.

Indeed, Hjelde has featured just three times for the senior side this campaign, with two outings in the EFL Cup, and just one Championship appearance to his name.

Since those appearances, reports suggest that Hjelde has been demoted to the youth set-up at Elland Road.

Sunderland loan could put Hjelde in the shop window

If indeed that is the case, it seems clear that Hjelde has no future at Leeds United in the long term.

The Whites are eyeing a Premier League return as soon as possible, and with Hjelde not even in the squad in the Championship, he looks unlikely to be around if the Whites ever return to the top flight.

The defender is contracted at Elland Road until 2025, though, meaning that he will still need to be shifted in the summer if his situation remains unchanged.

Indeed, a loan move to Sunderland, then, could perhaps finally get Hjelde some game time, and crucially, put him in the shop window ahead of a move in the summer.

Leeds could perhaps even try to get Sunderland to take Hjelde off their hands at the end of the loan spell if certain requirements are met.

It will certainly be interesting to see if anything comes of Sunderland's interest in the Whites man ahead of the February 1st deadline.