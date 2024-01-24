Highlights Atlético Madrid joins the race for Celtic's Matt O'Riley, impressing with his performances.

Leeds made a £10 million bid for O'Riley, but it was rejected by Celtic.

Leicester, Southampton, and Leeds are long-term admirers of the Celtic star, but his next move will likely be to a higher level, such as Atlético Madrid.

Leicester City, Southampton, and Leeds United face competition from a host of Europe's elite clubs for Celtic's Matt O'Riley, with Atlético Madrid the latest side to bid for the player.

The La Liga giants have joined the race for his signature after being impressed with his performances for Celtic this season.

However, it had been claimed by Sky Sports News a few days before the summer transfer window shut, that both Leeds and Southampton were interested in a deal for the English-born Danish international.

Leeds wanted to improve their midfield before the close of play, while Southampton had identified it as an area to make an addition as well. However, Southampton never made an offer for the player, but with hours to go, Leeds made a £10 million bid for the 23-year-old, which was rejected by Celtic.

They are two clubs with vast resources in comparison to many second tier sides, and the other relegated Premier League side of last season have also been linked, with the Foxes first thought to be interested back in June.

Since then, it has been reported last month by TEAMtalk, that Leicester are admirers of O’Riley, after his impressive performances with the Scottish champions. The update states that the Foxes were monitoring the players' situation ahead of the January transfer window.

The Championship trio are all long-term admirers of the Celtic star.

Growing interest in Celtic's Matt O'Riley

Celtic are in a strong position regarding O'Riley, and may be able to demand considerably more than Leeds' summer bid, as the 23-year-old signed a new four-year contract back in September after speculation in the window.

Unsurprisingly, given the interest in his signature, he has been in excellent form for Celtic this season, with him so far having 10 goals and 12 assists to his name in 29 appearances in all competitions this term from midfield.

O’Riley has also impressed on the international stage, with him grabbing three assists in six Champions League games, in what was a tough group involving the likes of Lazio, and recently linked Atlético Madrid.

He signed for Celtic in January 2022 from MK Dons, having only been with the then League One side for a year after leaving Fulham. He joined the Scottish giants on a four-and-a-half year deal for around £1.5 million fee after they met his release clause.

Operating as a box-to-box midfielder, O'Riley has developed well in the last two years, and the club would stand to turn a huge profit on him should they decide to cash in during the January or summer window.

He's also been rewarded for his good form with a cap for his country, playing 61 minutes in a 2-0 defeat in a Euros qualifier to Northern Ireland. O'Riley is likely to increase that tally dramatically over the next few years,

Italian giants Inter Milan have joined the race for his signature, according to a December report from Sky Sports News. This report also states that Aston Villa have been watching the player, while PSV Eindhoven have also been keeping an eye on the midfielder.

Newcastle United are also believed to be in the mix for him - and a move to St James' Park could be attractive for O'Riley considering the Magpies are heading in a very promising direction and a league above Leicester. West Ham are also thought to be keen on the 23-year-old midfielder, and can offer him European football, too.

Matt O'Riley's career stats (as of 24/01/24) Club Appearances Goals Assists Fulham 5 0 0 MK Dons 54 10 8 Celtic* 101 18 28 Denmark* 1 0 0

Sky Sports report that Atlético have made a bid for Matt O'Riley

Sky Sports are now reporting that Celtic have received a bid from Atletico Madrid for O'Riley.

They said: "Sky Sports News understands the offer is an initial loan plus an obligation to buy.

"Celtic have been braced for bids for the highly rated midfielder this month amid interest from the likes of Girona and Inter Milan.

"The club tied him up on a new bumper four-year contract last year and therefore believe they are in a strong position.

"Manager Brendan Rodgers sees O’Riley as a key member of his squad."

Leeds, Leicester, and Southampton's Matt O'Riley chances take hit

The likes of Leeds and Leicester may have tried their luck in the summer to sign the Celtic midfielder and could well be interested again this month or in the summer, but their chances are surely slim-to-none.

Some of the interested clubs involved in O'Riley highlight his quality and the sort of level that he deserves to be playing at if he leaves Celtic in the near future.

He is one of Celtic's best players, if not their best, and his next move will be to a much higher level, even if any of the aforementioned trio of Championship clubs can gain promotion. A club the size of Atlético Madrid will always be a head turner for a player like O'Riley.