Leeds United, Southampton, and Leicester City are all hoping to secure an immediate return to the Premier League this season.

With all three newly-promoted sides surviving in the Premier League during the 2022/23 campaign, it was Leicester, Leeds, and Southampton who were relegated to the second tier. A host of clubs in the Championship will be in the hunt for Premier League football by the end of the campaign and those three were, naturally, among the early favourites.

Premier League 2022/23 final standings Position Team P GD Pts 18 Leicester City 38 -17 34 19 Leeds United 38 -30 31 20 Southampton 38 -37 25

The race for automatic promotion

They came down with plenty of talented players who were the subject of much interest and not likely to be playing outside of a top-flight league next season, but those that remained have become among the best players in the second tier.

The division was expected to be more competitive than ever next season, but the relegated trio are running away with things alongside Ipswich Town, and it looks certain that two of those four will be the sides to finish in the automatic promotion places.

The Championship automatic promotion race is to be one of the most intense and hotly contested in many years with the standard being set at the top of the table at an all-time high. The pace being set by Southampton and Leeds in particular of late has been ferocious.

Ipswich having also dropped off the pace in recent weeks has added fuel to the idea that it will be either Southampton or Leeds to join Leicester, who are clear at the top and on course to return to the Premier League.

Those three are aided by the likes of parachute payments, more saleable assets, and the expectation, therefore, was always that they would compete at the top end of the division to bounce back to the top flight at the first time of asking, be that from their own fans or those of other teams in the second.

Speaking of supporters, we've taken a look at how much fans of other Championship clubs are paying to go away to the recently relegated trio, here.

Leicester City, Leeds United, and Southampton ticket prices

An adult ticket for a visiting team at Leicester City's King Power Stadium costs £30, going via QPR's upcoming match price, with seniors and U-22s paying £28. While U-18s, U-16s and U-12s pay £20, £14, £6 respectively.

That has remained consistent this season, as similar prices can be found on Preston’s official website and Cardiff’s earlier in the campaign as well.

Leeds have offered reciprocal away ticket prices to the other 23 sides in the division, but not every club has taken them up on the offer.

Whilst Cardiff and others early on in the season did accept, others such as Rotherham United more recently have not, with the scheme essentially ensuring that fans of both clubs pay the same amount when they go on their away trips to one of two clubs involved in the agreement.

It was revealed that Leeds would charge away fans £45 for category B tickets or £47 for category A tickets if they did not agree to reciprocal pricing. However, for their first game of the season, Leeds worked with Cardiff and charged the Bluebirds just £24 for an away ticket.

Stoke City have also agreed reciprocal pricing with Leeds, meaning it will be a maximum of £25 for a ticket at Elland Road.

Meanwhile, those that have travelled to St Mary’s Stadium at any point in the season have forked out on an adult ticket that would set them back between £25 and £30.

Southampton rank as one of the cheapest prices for away tickets in the Championship, as over 65s are priced at £20, alongside 18-25-year-olds, while U-18 and U-14s come at a £15 charge.

For the upcoming home game against Preston North End, Southampton are charging a maximum of £25, which is far less than Leeds without their reciprocal pricing.