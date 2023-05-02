Hull City defender Alfie Taylor is attracting interest from Leeds United, Leicester City and Crystal Palace ahead of the summer transfer window.

Who is Alfie Taylor?

The 19-year-old may not be known to fans outside the Tigers' as he is yet to feature for the first-team, but he is highly-rated by the Championship club having impressed in the development sides over the years.

And, his performances have certainly caught the eye of boss Liam Rosenior, as he has included Taylor in his matchday squad for recent games, with the teenager having shone in training.

Therefore, the left-footed centre-back is someone tipped to have a big future in the game, but it appears Hull will face a battle to keep hold of the exciting young talent.

That’s after TEAMtalk revealed that the Premier League trio are all keeping tabs on Taylor as they weigh up an offer for the player in the summer window.

Given his age and lack of experience, it would seem inevitable that Taylor would link up with the U23 side, with a view of breaking into the first-team in the years to come.

However, the update does reiterate that Hull are determined to keep hold of Taylor, who will hope to be part of Rosenior’s plans moving forward.

The youngster currently has a deal with the Championship outfit that runs until the summer of 2024, so Hull may have to consider a sale if fresh terms can’t be agreed.

Taylor is a player with huge potential

Given his profile, as a young, left-footed defender, it’s no surprise that Taylor is on the radar of clubs in the top-flight, as they will recognise he is a player that has the ability to improve in the years to come. Of course, that’s a long way away, but if interest from any of the clubs does formalise in an offer, then Taylor will have a big decision to make.

We know the appeal of Premier League clubs, they generally have excellent facilities, and he will no doubt think he can eventually break through at a club that is playing in the best league in the world. But, in the short-term, Taylor may see a route to the first-team with Hull over those teams, plus they have a very ambitious owner who wants to progress with the Tigers.

With Rosenior clearly a fan of the defender, he may be best served trying to force his way into the Hull XI, as he could get opportunities in the next 12 months. So, it will be interesting to see what happens in the summer, and Hull will be hoping that Taylor decides to continue his development with the club.