Ex-player Lee Sharpe believes Joe Rodon should be a top priority for Leeds United this summer on a permanent basis.

The defender is currently on loan at Elland Road as part of an agreement with Premier League side Tottenham Hotspur.

Rodon has earned a lot of plaudits for his performances in Daniel Farke’s side, which has raised questions over the chances of signing the Welshman on a permanent basis.

The 26-year-old has made 23 league appearances for the Whites this season, with the team competing for promotion back to the top-flight at the first time of asking.

Rodon has been part of a formidable centre-back partnership with Pascal Struijk at the heart of Leeds' defence. The 26-year-old has made 17 starts alongside the Dutchman and has won 11 times with a further four draws. Leeds have conceded just 16 times when that duo has been in action.

He is in the last year of his deal with Spurs in June, meaning he could be available for a cut-price fee in the summer. Leeds did not include an option to buy in the deal to bring Rodon to West Yorkshire this summer.

Lee Sharpe's Joe Rodon verdict

Sharpe appeared over 30 times for Leeds between 1996 and 1999, scoring six times. The 52-year-old believes continuity is vital, and hopes Leeds make a move for the Spurs centre-back this summer.

Speaking to FLW, he said: "It’s really important to try and keep your back four together. I think it’s the backbone and route to success, if you like, a solid back four and a good goalkeeper.

"If they can keep him, he’s been a bit of a dictator this year, he’s really led the backline well.

"It’s really important that they keep the senior players and keep the players that are looking like they can get promoted with."

Rodon's Leeds stance

Speaking earlier last month, Rodon spoke to Leeds Live and said: "I can’t answer that question. All I can focus on is the next game and see what happens.

"Of course [I’m here for the season] and my job is to give everything and try and be as successful as I possibly can with this team, this club.

"All we can do is work hard and be ready to see what happens."

Leeds should sign Rodon from Tottenham

The signing feels like a no-brainer in the summer, if Leeds are promoted. Rodon has not only been a very successful signing, but continuity and chemistry will help going into a new season, as Sharpe alludes to.

Having that familiarity with a strong spine for Leeds is vital, and the axis of Rodon, Struijk, and Ethan Ampadu when defending transitions is particularly important.

Not only that, but Rodon is clearly well settled in West Yorkshire alongside the likes of his fellow Welshman in Dan James and Ampadu. If a deal is there to be done, Leeds should move to do it as quickly as possible.