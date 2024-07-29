Highlights Leeds United target Jordan Torunarigha could be signed for €5 (£4.2) million from Gent this summer.

The defender is sought after by several clubs, including Monza, Hoffenheim, West Ham, and Crystal Palace.

Torunarigha's experience in top European leagues makes him a valuable addition for Leeds United's defensive options.

Leeds United transfer target Jordan Torunarigha have been given an asking price worth €5 million (£4.2m).

According to Tutto Mercato Web, it could cost that much to convince Belgian side Gent to cash in on the defender this summer.

Torunarigha is in the final year of his current contract, with Gent reportedly open to a sale before the window shuts next month.

The 26-year-old made 24 appearances in the Belgian Pro League last season, helping Gent come seventh in the top flight table (all stats from Fbref).

But Leeds will face stiff competition in the race to his signature, with a number of other clubs eyeing a move for the centre-back.

Jordan Torunarigha's defensive stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Tackles 2.46 Interceptions 1.77 Blocks 1.34 Clearances 3.32 Aerials won 2.07

Jordan Torunarigha transfer latest

It has been reported that it could take up to £4.2 million to sign Torunarigha from Gent this summer.

However, Leeds will face competition from domestic rivals, as well as teams from wider Europe.

Italian side Monza have been credited with an interest in the German, although the Serie A side are only willing to pay between €3-3.5 million (£2.5-2.9m).

Hoffenheim were also mentioned as a potential destination, with West Ham and Crystal Palace both reportedly keeping tabs on the situation surrounding the player’s future.

Leeds have already had a bid worth £2.5 million rejected by Gent, and have since signed Joe Rodon from Tottenham Hotspur.

It remains to be seen whether the Whites would be willing to meet the £4.2 million asking price set for the 26-year-old.

Daniel Farke will be looking to bolster his squad ahead of a promotion push this season.

The German oversaw a third-place finish in the Championship last year, with the team missing out on promotion with a play-off final defeat to Southampton.

Improving their defensive options was a priority going into the summer window, with the permanent signing of Rodon arriving as a welcome boost to their pre-season preparations.

Jordan Torunarigha’s importance to Gent

Torunarigha signed for Gent midway through the 2021-22 campaign and has become an increasingly important part of the team since then.

He has earned plenty of top-flight experience in that time, having also competed in the Bundesliga during his time at Hertha Berlin.

The defender has also competed in Europe with Gent, playing in both the Conference and Europa League.

That could prove to be very valuable experience to add to Farke’s squad if they can get a deal over the line before the 30 August summer deadline.

Torunarigha would be a smart addition for Leeds

The return of Max Wober to the fold at Leeds means the need for a new centre-back isn't as great as it seemed a couple of months ago, but the Austrian could yet still be sold this summer.

If Wober does depart, then Torunarigha could be a very smart solution to replace him, especially as it would allow Ethan Ampadu to move back into midfield on a more permanent basis.

Torunarigha is a very experienced player and is now coming into the prime of his career.

If they can convince him to join a side in the Championship, then this would be a deal very worth pursuing at a price of just £4.2 million, but likely only if Wober departs.