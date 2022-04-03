Leeds United leading transfer chase for Birmingham City player

Leeds United are emerging as the frontrunners to do a deal for Birmingham City’s George Hall this summer.

The 17-year-old midfielder is the latest highly-rated talent to come through the ranks at St. Andrew’s, with his ability also seeing the player called for the England youth sides.

Therefore, he is someone many clubs are aware of and The Sun on Sunday (3/4; page 61) have stated that the Whites are leading the chase to bring Hall in during the summer.

It’s no secret that Leeds have placed a big emphasis on signing young talent to the club, with Joe Gelhardt perhaps the biggest success story having joined from Wigan a few years ago.

If the move does happen, it will be the second player the Yorkshire outfit have brought in from Blues in recent seasons, as they previously completed a deal for winger Amari Miller.

However, Birmingham aren’t going to have a clear run for the player, as Newcastle United and Southampton have been linked with a move for Hall in the past.

Are these 22 Birmingham City stats real or fake?

1 of 22 The club have won promotion to the Premier League on 4+ occasions. Real Fake

The verdict

This is not the news that Birmingham fans would’ve wanted to hear as Hall is undoubtedly one of the top talents coming through, and the club would ideally want to build around someone like him.

But, as we know, it can be difficult to convince younger players to stay when there is serious interest and that could prove to be the case here.

So, it will be interesting to see how this plays out and it seems apparent that Hall will have a big decision to make on his future this summer.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.