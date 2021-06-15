Leeds United leading Everton in race to sign Championship starlet

Birmingham City’s Amari Miller is close to joining Leeds United after the Premier League side offered the youngster a deal.

The 18-year-old is the latest talent to come through the ranks at St. Andrew’s and he did break into the XI towards the end of the season under Lee Bowyer.

There was a hope at Blues that the chance in the first-team would convince Miller to extend his stay, with the club confirming that they had offered him professional terms.

However, with no agreement reached, there was always the fear that Miller would move on, and that could happen now as Football Insider stated that Leeds are in ‘advanced talks’ to sign the winger.

The update also confirms that the Whites have seen off competition from Everton to land the teenager, who Blues now appear resigned to losing.

It appears the chance to move to the Yorkshire outfit is appealing to Miller, and it continues Leeds’ focus on young players, with the top-flight team having improved their development sides a lot in recent windows.

Can you name the Birmingham City player who has been carded the most in each of the last 16 seasons?

1 of 16 Which player was booked most in the 2004/05 season? Stephen Clemence Nicky Butt Kenny Cunningham Damien Johnson

The verdict

This is a real blow for Blues as in an ideal world they would want to be building the team around the young talents that have come through the academy.

But, it’s always difficult when a Premier League side shows an interest, and it seems as though the chance to go to Elland Road is enough to convince Miller to move on.

That’s a risky move in a sense, because he won’t get first-team minutes straight away, although he will back himself to be a key man in the years to come if he fulfils his potential.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.