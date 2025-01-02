Leeds United are currently leading the race to sign Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi.

Daniel Farke’s side are currently sat top of the Championship table, as they chase a return to the Premier League for the first time in three seasons.

An impressive first half of the season has put the Yorkshire outfit in a fantastic position heading into the January window, but despite that, Farke is still keen to strengthen his squad further.

Leeds are thought to be battling top-flight side Wolves for Elvedi, but are believed to be leading the chase for his signature at present.

Leeds are leading the chase for Elvedi

According to TeamTalk, Leeds currently hold the upper hand in the race to sign Elvedi.

Farke is thought to be happy with the squad he has at his disposal. However, if there’s one area he could look to strengthen, it’s the defence.

Elvedi is into his 10th season as a first-team player with Monchengladbach, having first made the move to Germany as an 18-year-old back in 2015.

Since then, he’s become a consistent top-level defender, making over 260 appearances in the Bundesliga. He’s also been capped 56 times by the Swiss national team and has also featured for his country in both the World Cup and the European Championships.

The 28-year-old can play as either a centre back or a right back and could be available for as little as £10 million.

Elvedi has been managed by Farke previously at Monchengladbach and while Leeds are currently favourites to sign him, a deal may have to wait until the summer, with Elvedi thought to be reluctant to drop into the Championship at present.

Leeds' prospects of getting a move over the line, either now or in the summer, will have been boosted by the fact that Wolves are also believed to be chasing an alternative target in the form of Kevin Danso from French side RC Lens.

Elvedi would bring valuable experience to Leeds

If Leeds can get a deal in place to bring Elvedi to the club, it would be a huge addition for them.

The former Zurich academy product has experience of the very highest levels of football, with appearances in both the Champions League and Europa League to go alongside his outings at major international tournaments.

Nico Elvedi Career Apps (As per Transfermarkt) Competition Apps Goals Assists Bundesliga 269 15 9 Swiss Promotion League 24 - 1 DFB Pokal 21 1 1 Swiss Super League 18 1 1 Champions League 15 1 - Europa League 9 - 1 Swiss Cup 3 - 1

Even if Leeds can’t convince him to join until the summer (should they win promotion), it would still be a fantastic addition for them.

Leeds aren’t exactly short of cash to spend after the big-money departures of Archie Gray, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville in the summer, but Elvedi represents excellent value at potentially just £10 million.

Elvedi is very much a Premier League-ready defender and, at 28, should be entering the prime of his career.

He’s been a consistent performer for Monchengladbach over the years and is perhaps ready for a new challenge. If Leeds were able to get hold of him, it would be a brilliant signing as there aren’t many opportunities to bring in an international quality player for potentially as little as £10 million.