Leeds United are plotting a move for Nottingham Forest centre-back Andrew Omobamidele to boost their defensive options in the January window, according to new reports.

Omobamidele has been out-of-favour at the City Ground this season, amid Forest's impressive Premier League form under Nuno Espírito Santo, and so looks set to leave on an initial loan this month as a result.

Leeds are currently sat top of the Championship table, a point above both Burnley and Sheffield United, and are understandably seeking defensive reinforcements for the rest of the campaign, given their clear lack of depth at centre-back.

Leeds United eye Andrew Omobamidele in loan-to-buy deal

According to transfer journalist Alan Nixon, via Patreon, the Whites have opened talks about a deal that could be a loan with a guaranteed buy for Republic of Ireland international Omobamidele, while Forest hope to raise £10 million from selling the 22-year-old.

Nixon states that Daniel Farke's side do have good defensive options, but want to be sure they have competition, and so see Omobamidele as a long-term investment.

He also claims that fellow promotion hopefuls Sheffield United are among the other clubs looking at the centre-back, likely due to Harry Souttar's recent season-ending injury, but the Blades would prefer a loan arrangement.

Leeds' interest in a potential move for Omobamidele was first reported all the way back in the summer window by The Telegraph, so it makes complete sense for the club to reignite their interest as January beckons and their promotion race heats up.

Leeds need more centre-back depth and Andrew Omobamidele would be ideal

Farke's struggles with depth in his backline have been well-documented so far this term, so a signing like Omobamidele would be perfect to bolster the club's defensive ranks ahead of a busy second-half of the campaign.

The Whites boss has had to rely heavily on the fitness of centre-backs Joe Rodon and Pascal Struijk this season, and while Max Wober is a useful back-up to have, he is about as far as the depth in the heart of the Whites' defence goes, with Ethan Ampadu filling in there at times, but mainly playing in defensive midfield when fit.

Wober could also potentially leave the club this month, after links away throughout the summer, and then fresh reports of a January switch to former club RB Salzburg, so a move for a former Farke favourite in Omobamidele would surely be a great fit for both Leeds and Forest.

The 22-year-old previously featured under the German manager at Norwich City, where he was handed his senior debut in football in January 2021, and went on to play regularly in the Championship two seasons later to earn a move to the East Midlands for a reported fee of £11m.

Omobamidele signed a five-year deal at the City Ground, but has found first-team football hard to come by since his 2023 switch, with only 15 appearances for the Reds in the last 18 months, and just the one EFL Cup outing so far this term.

Andrew Omobamidele's 2023/24 Premier League statistics (FBref) Appearances 11 Starts 8 Interceptions per 90 1.49 Clearances per 90 4.83 Aerials won per 90 1.15 Dribblers tackled % 62.5%

He would surely jump at the chance to get his budding career back on track at a club like Leeds, but it will seemingly be up to the Whites to match Forest's £10 million price-tag to clinch a vital loan-to-buy deal.