Highlights Leeds United are making a bid for striker Joel Piroe to strengthen their attacking options - and are willing to pay around £15m.

Piroe has less than 12 months left on his contract at Swansea City.

The player wants a big wage and a signing-on fee if he's to move.

Leeds United have launched a bid for Swansea City striker Joel Piroe and are willing to pay around £15m for him, according to Alan Nixon.

The Whites are currently in desperate need of more attacking firepower, with Georginio Rutter not making the best start to the season and Patrick Bamford currently on the sidelines.

The likes of Willy Gnonto and Luis Sinisterra have also been unavailable recently and this has reinforced the West Yorkshire side's need to add more quality to their final third.

Both Gnonto and Sinisterra could potentially leave Elland Road before the deadline - and Helder Costa may join them as well - which would leave them with even fewer options in attack.

Some other teams have withdrawn from the race - but the Whites have stayed and are desperate to get a deal over the line for the Dutchman who has shone in the Championship in the past two years.

Daniel Farke's side have recently generated a decent amount of revenue from the sale of Tyler Adams to AFC Bournemouth - and that could give them the license to pay the amount needed to lure Piroe away from the Swansea.com Stadium.

How long does Joel Piroe have left on his contract?

At this stage, Piroe has less than 12 months left on his deal and it would be difficult to see him putting pen to paper on an extension considering the interest in him.

He could have the opportunity to pick from a number of options next summer if he leaves for nothing - but an exit before this window's deadline can't be ruled out either.

The Swans don't have the luxury to hold out for a huge bid considering the player's contract situation and that could benefit the Whites in their obvious quest to get a deal over the line.

Swansea may have already sold Michael Obafemi and have others they can cash in on including Nathan Wood, which could help Michael Duff's side to prevent a sale.

However, the Swans' board haven't been afraid to cash in on key players in recent years and the presence of Jerry Yates may give the Welsh side the courage to let Piroe leave.

Would Joel Piroe be a good signing for Leeds United?

Piroe would be a magnificent addition at this level and it would be impressive if they were able to lure him to Elland Road.

But they just need to ensure they continue to abide by the EFL's financial rules and further sales could potentially be needed if a deal for Piroe is pushed through.

Spending £15m on Piroe may not be that bad considering they received more than £20m for Tyler Adams - but the Whites need to address a number of areas before the summer window closes.

And that's why they shouldn't be too gutted if they miss out on the Dutchman.

Not only would they need to fork out a big transfer fee to secure him, but Nixon believes the player wants a big wage and a signing-on fee.

He's definitely a player worth having at this level - but they can't afford to blow all of their budget on him.