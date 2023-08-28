Highlights Leeds United have submitted an offer to sign Ao Tanaka.

They have launched a bigger bid than Stuttgart for the Japan international.

Tanaka's lack of goals and assists shouldn't be concerning, as he operates as a defensively-minded midfielder.

Leeds United have submitted an offer to try and sign Fortuna Dusseldorf midfielder Ao Tanaka, according to a report from German outlet BILD.

Daniel Farke is already accustomed to the German leagues having been born there - and he has also managed in his home nation.

He took charge of SV Lippstadt and Borussia Dortmund II before his switch to Norwich City - and has managed Borussia Monchengladbach more recently before being sacked by the Bundesliga outfit.

He has joined Leeds since, being appointed by officials at Elland Road earlier this summer and being given a very tricky assignment as he looks to get the Whites back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

Several key players have departed but with many of those going out on loan, that has limited the amount of money that the club has been able to generate from sales, potentially limiting the amount Farke can spend before the summer transfer window closes.

What's the latest on Leeds United's pursuit of Ao Tanaka?

Leeds have made a move for Tanaka, who is 24 and represented Japan at the World Cup in Qatar last summer.

Even managing to get himself on the scoresheet at the tournament, he has also done a respectable job at a domestic level for his current team, although he hasn't managed to make that many goalscoring contributions to his current side since making the switch to Germany.

His contract doesn't expire for another two years which leaves his current club in a strong position at the negotiating table, but Leeds are hoping to get a deal over the line for the 24-year-old.

Stuttgart recently made a €2.7m offer for the player but they have now pulled out of the race - and this has given the Whites a golden opportunity to get a deal over the line for the Japan international.

Leeds' offer for Tanaka is higher than Stuttgart's and although the Whites are still in negotiations to recruit the midfielder, he could potentially make the move to England in the coming days.

The money generated from his potential sale could give Dusseldorf the opportunity to sign target Simon Zoller.

Would Ao Tanaka be a good signing for Leeds United?

Considering Tanaka operates as a more defensively-minded midfielder, his lack of goals and assists for his current club shouldn't be alarming.

And considering the CV he has, the Japanese player could be a real asset if he made the move to Elland Road.

Already having the experience of playing in front of big crowds before, the thought of performing in front of a sizeable number of supporters in West Yorkshire shouldn't intimidate.

And at 24, he will only get better so the Whites should keep faith in him, even if he endures a pretty underwhelming start to life at Elland Road.

The midfield department certainly requires more depth and could have benefitted from being strengthened even without Tyler Adams' move to AFC Bournemouth.

The American's departure reinforces the need for them to improve their midfield department because they could be crucial in their quest to secure a top-flight return.

Having both Ampadu and Tanaka in the team could make Leeds too defensive though, so Farke will need to find the right midfield combination if Tanaka did join.