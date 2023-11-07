Leeds United's first Championship campaign in over three years sees them in third place in the league at present with Daniel Farke at the helm.

The Whites are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season under his guidance and got off to a stuttering start in the second tier.

However, a huge victory on Friday against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium has seen them cut the gap on their rivals to 11 points, with Georginio Rutter's goal enough to see the points go home with Leeds back to West Yorkshire.

Leeds face newly promoted Plymouth Argyle next, with a chance to cement themselves in a play-off place further, as well as to close the gap on the likes of Leicester and Ipswich Town in the top two.

What is the latest Leeds United news?

Ahead of that game this weekend, we look at some of the latest news and headlines coming out of Elland Road.

Leeds rival Sunderland for AFC Wimbledon forward

Leeds are the latest club to show an interest in AFC Wimbledon striker Ali Al-Hamadi after his impressive start to the League Two season. He has scored or assisted nine goals in 14 games in the fourth tier so far.

It was claimed last week that Sunderland are keeping tabs on the Iraq international, and the South London Press has now revealed that Leeds are weighing up a January deal.

The update states that Wimbledon would want a fee in excess of £1.2 million for the player, their modern-day record, and they could consider cashing in as Al-Hamadi is about to enter the final 18 months of his contract; January would be the time to sell in order to maximise his value.

Leeds name Summerville January price

Crysencio Summerville has six goals and four assists in 13 games for Leeds this season. And, as expected with the form that he is in, there is Premier League interest in the 22-year-old. That's according to Football Insider, who claim clubs are circling ahead of the January transfer window.

According to the latest report from Football Insider, Leeds value Summerville very highly when it comes to how much the Dutchman is worth in a transfer.The United hierarchy see the winger as a player who is worth at least £25 million, if not more.

With the form he is showing at Championship level this season it will be a surprise if clubs are not interested come the January transfer window. Fabrizio Romano revealed on transfer deadline day that a bid of around £20m was rejected by Leeds for the winger from Burnley, with the Whites said to be holding out for more.

Gnonto transfer talk intensifies

Willy Gnonto is not happy with his lack of game time at Leeds, so he could look to leave in January, with more interest expected in the forward.

It was a summer of speculation surrounding Gnonto, who eventually handed in a transfer request in a bid to leave the Whites. However, with the 20-year-old not having a release clause as part of his contract, unlike many of his teammates, Leeds were in a strong position to keep hold of the player who eventually U-turned on that decision.

It remains to be seen whether Leeds would sell, but Football Insider has claimed that Gnonto is not happy with how things are going for him in West Yorkshire. They state that he wants more first-team football, with the winger desperate to be playing regularly as he tries to win a place in the Italy squad ahead of them potentially qualifying for Euro 2024.