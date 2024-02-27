Leeds United are the form team in the EFL right now, and they will be relishing their trip to Stamford Bridge to play Chelsea on Wednesday night.

A place in the quarter-final of the FA Cup is the reward for the winners, and right now you wouldn't bet against Leeds causing a shock.

To many though, it wouldn't be that much of a shock because the Lilywhites are off the back of nine straight wins in the Championship.

Chelsea meanwhile, will be licking their wounds following defeat against Liverpool in the EFL Cup final on Sunday. In the Premier League, the Blues are having a frustrating season as they sit in the bottom half.

Leeds' win over league leaders Leicester on Friday night closed the gap at the top to just six points, and with the wind in their sails Daniel Farke's side are set to make an assault on the Championship title – a prize they won under Marcelo Bielsa in 2019/20.

Bielsa's compatriot and current Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has in the past cited the Leeds hero as one of his main inspirations – something he told TNT Sports in December.

At Chelsea, Pochettino is yet to implement the high intensity tactics he introduced at Spurs. But at Leeds, this is how they play and when they go to West London they will have nothing to lose.

It's a clash that promises to be an excellent cup tie, and on the eve of it we round up all the latest news at Elland Road.

Team news for Chelsea vs. Leeds

Daniel Farke yesterday confirmed the team news for the Chelsea game.

Patrick Bamford, Crysencio Summerville and Georginio Rutter are all touch and go, but Dan James and Sam Byram will be available.

Farke told Leeds Live: "Patrick showed a little reaction to his calf. There's a question mark over Summerville too.

"Little bruise for Dan James but he should be available. Rutter has got problems with his hip flexor. We will make a late decision on him. There will be some late decisions.

"Sam Byram is back available. He's in team training and is an option for this game."

Kalvin Phillips linked with Leeds United

Perhaps the most stunning news coming out of Leeds over the past few days concerns Kalvin Phillips.

The former Leeds midfielder, who is adored by the Elland Road faithful, could be set return this summer, as reported by Football Insider. This will only happen under one condition though – the club returning to the Premier League.

Phillips spent 12 years at Leeds before moving to Manchester City in 2022.

He has struggled for game time under Pep Guardiola, largely down to the imperious form of Rodri in defensive midfield.

His loan transfer to West Ham last month isn't quite working out either, as he's struggling for form.

Should Leeds return to the Premier League in 2024/25, re-signing Phillips will suit all parties involved and it would certainly represent a happy return for the player.

Leeds loanee Jack Harrison wants Goodison stay

Former Manchester City winger Jack Harrison is currently on loan at Everton and really enjoying his football, so much so that he reportedly wants to stay there beyond this season. That's according to TEAMtalk.

With three goals and three assists, he's proving his worth for Sean Dyche's team in their bid to avoid the drop – something that looks more likely following the news yesterday that their 10-point deduction has now been reduced to six.

Harrison is a very good player, and if Leeds do end up bringing him back this summer, he will no doubt be an asset to them again just as he was beforehand.

But the likes of Summerville, Wilfried Gnonto, Dan James and Jaidon Anthony already excellent options on the flanks, Leeds may be happy to cash in on Harrison.

However, should big clubs come calling for Gnonto and Summerville, then the ball could be in Leeds' court regarding Harrison's future.

Archie Gray view given as Liverpool eye Leeds star

When Archie Gray put Leeds 2-1 up against Leicester on Friday night, the club's youth product was ecstatic as he kissed the badge in delight.

The 17-year-old was subject to interest from Liverpool, the MailOnline reported back in November.

Former Liverpool and England goalkeeper David James gave his thoughts on this potential transfer.

James said via FLW: "I don’t know a massive amount about him, but the fact that he’s shown that he can play regularly in the Championship is very impressive and I think every division is difficult in its own way but the Championship is very demanding, especially for teams up there fighting for promotion."

"For a young player to be able to show the ability and consistency in order to be in that side is impressive. Leeds are a big team, let’s be fair, and the expectation at Leeds, especially the Championship, is that they shouldn’t be there and should be in the Premier League.

"So in many ways, he’s learning what it would be like to play at Liverpool because the expectation at Liverpool is the same, but on a different level of course."

Archie Gray Stats 2023/24 (Championship) Minutes played Goals Assists Pass success (%) Average tackles per game 2,707 1 2 84 2.2

Source: WhoScored.com

As an inverted full-back, Gray is very much learning how to play like a modern day right-back.

Liverpool already have Trent Alexander-Arnold in that position, and the emergence of Connor Bradley has been extraordinary.

At Liverpool, competing with these two would see Gray's game time limited to start with. But at Leeds he is loved, and that's why he will likely stay well beyond this summer.