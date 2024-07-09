Leeds United ended the regular season third in the Championship and lost in the play-off final, meaning Daniel Farke's side are looking at rebuilding the side for the 2024/25 campaign.

Archie Gray has left the club, alongside other fringe players or loaned out players such as Marc Roca and Kristoffer Klaesson, whilst Joe Rodon has come the other way from Tottenham Hotspur.

Alex Cairns became their latest signing this week, but there is bound to be far more in the way of both incomings and outgoings.

Final Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton (P) 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

Interest is expected in many of the first-team squad, but Leeds fans can remain optimistic about what the new season holds, with Rodon the statement of intent so far in the transfer market.

However, in the meantime, we have taken a look at some of the latest news and biggest headlines coming out of the club.

Crysencio Summerville latest amid Brighton and Newcastle interest

Brighton are no longer in the running to sign Crysencio Summerville from Leeds, according to TEAMtalk. They are reporting that the Seagulls are out of the chase to sign the Dutchman this summer from the Championship side.

It was previously reported that the Premier League club were in talks to sign the 22-year-old, with Liverpool and Chelsea also interested. However, they are now looking elsewhere.

Not only that, but it has been reported that West Ham United's Jarrod Bowen is Newcastle United's top winger target this summer, ahead of the likes of Summerville.

That's according to Scott Wilson of The Northern Echo, who claims a "major move" for the England international is planned for later in the transfer window despite long-standing interest in Leeds' star winger. The latest updates will provide Leeds fans with a glimmer of hope of retaining Summerville.

Related Archie Gray and Jack Clarke react to Charlie Cresswell, Leeds United news The former Leeds academy graduate took to social media following his departure from Elland Road.

Pascal Struijk's valuation

Serie A side Torino are said to be eying up a summer move for centre-back Pascal Struijk this summer, and Carlton Palmer believes the Whites should demand around £15-20 million for the Dutchman.

Struijk joined the club's academy from Ajax in 2018, but could be set for his first move away from the club, according to Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer reacted to the story. He said: "It is reported that Torino are eyeing a move for Leeds United central defender Pascal Struijk.

"It's been reported that Leeds may have to raise a possible £100 million to comply with the EFL's financial rules and regulations.

"Of course, they've already brought in £40 million for Archie Gray.

"The problem with Struijk - yes, he's quality; we don't doubt his quality - but he doesn't play enough football games.

"He was injured again at Christmas. He got injured on Boxing Day and it ruled out the defender for the rest of the campaign.

"Although he's got quality, without a doubt, I'm sure that Leeds United, who are needing to raise £100 million, would accept a reasonable offer if it comes in.

"I think they would be looking for something in the region of £15-20 million for him. I don't think they'd stand in his way.

"He is a quality defender, but the fact that he doesn't play in more than 30 games in any given season is a problem for Leeds United.

"Therefore, should they come in with a reasonable offer around that mark, then I'm sure they will let him go."

Don Goodman's urges Leeds to sign Harrison Burrows from Peterborough

Don Goodman has claimed Leeds should join the race to sign Peterborough United’s Harrison Burrows amid interest from Sheffield United and Preston North End.

The full-back has attracted a lot of interest this summer following a standout campaign in League One last year. It has been reported that Preston North End have had a bid rejected for the 22-year-old, with Sheffield United also believed to be keen on his signature.

“He cost a lot of money and so for me it would make sense to pull some money in if you can,” said Goodman, via MOT Leeds News.

“I’m sure Leeds United have irons in the fire in every single position.

“You only have to look at Ipswich Town nicking Leif Davis from them – there are nuggets out there, bits of quality. For example, there’s Peterborough left-back Harrison Burrows, plus others in League One that you can cherry-pick.

“There’s the possibility of a loan signing from the Premier League also in the left-back position.

“So while he had a very good season last time out, there are alternatives out there for Junior Firpo.

“He’d potentially be a player that if you can bring money in and replace for less wages and outlay in terms of a transfer fee, then it’s a real possibility.

“I always think it’s preferable when a player is in the final year, or even final two years of their contracts, that they are tied down for longer to retain their value or sold.

“With respect to Junior Firpo, he wouldn’t be one you consider a key player for Leeds United’s success going forward.”