It has been an excellent few months for Leeds United in the Championship.

After a tough festive period, the Whites have been in outstanding form since the turn of the year, winning 10 of their last 11 league games.

Leeds were held to a 1-1 draw by 10-man Huddersfield Town on Saturday, but they returned to winning ways with a 1-0 victory over Stoke City at Elland Road on Tuesday night.

Dan James' first half strike proved to be the winner, but they were made to work for the three points by the relegation-threatened Potters, who had Ben Pearson sent off late on.

Daniel Farke's side currently sit third in the table, two points behind second-placed Ipswich Town, but they can move into the top two if they beat Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough tonight.

As the countdown to kick off continues, we rounded up all the latest news from Elland Road.

Spence hits back against Farke

Having previously impressed for Middlesbrough and Nottingham Forest in the Championship, it was seen as a coup when Leeds completed the signing of defender Djed Spence on loan from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer.

However, Spence made just seven appearances for the Whites before his loan deal was terminated in January, with Farke said to be unhappy with his performances, as well as the fact he turned up late to team meetings and training.

Speaking about his departure, Farke told The Athletic: "Obviously, it’s important — the potential and the quality of the player, but also it’s professionalism, it’s discipline, it’s workload on and off the pitch and also the soft skills, also if he’s positive and committed, good for the group and engaged with these topics. Our demands are very, very high and we don’t differ between loan players or permanent players. We are pretty picky on this topic."

Spence is now on loan at Italian side Genoa, but he has responded to Farke's claims, criticising what he believes to be an unfair representation of him.

"I don’t think that’s fair at all," Spence told The Athletic.

"I don’t necessarily agree with what they said. But in football, this is how it is: you have to keep your head down, keep going and eventually prove people wrong.

"Some of it is a bit blown out of proportion. You can be late once and if you’re not playing, it’s a problem, and if you are playing, then it’s not a problem.

"I went there, things were going well, then I got injured. I got quite a bad injury to my knee, then I came back but I was still getting pain. I came back and was playing a bit but I was playing on the wrong side (at left-back). It wasn’t easy. It didn’t get the best out of me, everyone wants to play in their best position."

Whites join race for Fenerbahce player

Leeds were linked with Fenerbahce winger Bright Osayi-Samuel in December, and it appears the Whites remain interested in the 26-year-old.

According to Aksam, Leeds are keen on Osayi-Samuel, along with Premier League duo Crystal Palace and Wolverhampton Wanderers and French top flight side Rennes.

Osayi-Samuel is no stranger to English football having spent time with Blackpool and Queens Park Rangers before joining Fenerbache in January 2021, and he has impressed since his move to Turkey.

Despite being deployed in a right-back role this season, Osayi-Samuel has scored three goals and provided four assists in 27 appearances in all competitions, and he has no shortage of suitors ahead of the summer transfer window.

Pundit issues promotion prediction

It is an incredibly competitive race for automatic promotion, with Leicester's decline in form reducing the Foxes' lead at the top of the table, while Ipswich and Leeds have both been relentless in recent weeks.

Southampton have been inconsistent of late, but they remain in contention for the top two, and they now have a game in hand after their match against Preston North End on Wednesday night was postponed due to a fire near St Mary's.

Pundit Danny Murphy says that Leicester will secure promotion, and he believes that second spot will be between Ipswich or Leeds, admitting that he has a "soft spot" for the Whites.

"In two of the three games that I saw, the Leeds game was unbelievable," Murphy said on talkSPORT.

"They actually played really well and made a hat full of chances.

"I think they [Leicester City] will get over the line, then it’s between Leeds and Ipswich [Town]. I was rooting for Leeds against Leicester the other week because I’ve got a little soft spot for them."