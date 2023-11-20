Leeds United's first second tier campaign in over three years sees them sat in third in the Championship at present with Daniel Farke in charge.

The Whites are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season under his guidance and got off to a stuttering start in the second tier.

However, a huge victory against Leicester City at the King Power Stadium followed up with a 2-1 win against Plymouth Argyle prior to the international break has seen them cut the gap on the automatic promotion places to just eight points.

Leeds face newly promoted Rotherham United on Friday, hoping to apply further pressure on the top two before they play on Saturday.

In the meantime, here we look at some of the latest news and biggest headlines coming out of Elland Road.

Sam Byram's Cellino reveal

Leeds signed former defender Sam Byram on a free transfer from Norwich in the summer, but the full-back has admitted he regrets leaving Elland Road in 2016 under Massimo Cellino, who attempted to convince him to stay with the club.

He said: "The three seasons I had involvement in, we finished (low down the Championship). In my last one, I had so many managers. There was no stability at all at the club. There was no direction I could see of us competing even in the Championship.

"I’m not sure what I am allowed to say, but Massimo Cellino tried to convince me to sign a new contract on much worse terms. When West Ham and Everton at the time were interested, giving me the chance to play in the Premier League — whether you’re a Leeds fan or not, given the opportunity to live your dream, the top aspiration, most people if they’re honest would have taken the chance.

"But I’ve thought back since and with hindsight, if I’d known that the club would achieve promotion (in 2020) — to be able to play in the Premier League with Leeds — I’d like to say I’d have turned the move down. You just can’t guess what the future holds. You have to make a decision based on the facts, on what you know and what you’re given. There are some regrets that I missed out on getting Leeds promoted, but I feel like this is a second chance to achieve that."

Willy Gnonto's future has been the topic of conversation at Leeds recently with the January window looming, but there have been more pressing short-term concerns, with the winger hobbling off during Italy U-21's recent victory over San Marino.

Gnonto scored twice and won a penalty but was substituted on 73 minutes whilst clutching the back of his leg, in what could be a major blow for Leeds and the Italy youth side.

However, Joe Donnohue of The Yorkshire Evening Post has since explained that the situation regarding Gnonto appears to be positive for both Italy and Leeds with regards to a possible hamstring concern, and that he should be available over the weekend.

NFL franchise the San Francisco 49ers, who have been a part of the Leeds board and ownership structure since 2018 and have slowly but steadily increasing their stake in the club, and after already having 44 per cent of United, they bought out Andrea Radrizzani for £170 million over the summer.

They have enjoyed success on the pitch, but also off it, with the likes of Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, and Russell Westbrook now all involved. They have also now sold a minority stake in the club to another group. According to a report by Bloomberg, Leeds' current owners have sold a minority stake in the Championship club to a holding company named Ackerley Partners.

There are no details on what percentage has been sold to the group or how much the shares have been traded for, but it is yet another company that includes sports people on their list of investors. The report names the likes of former NFL player Cliff Avril and motorsport driver James Dayson as sports stars who are involved in Ackerley Partners, but it is unclear how much involvement they will have in the day-to-day running of the Whites as a club.