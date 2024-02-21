Leeds United's first second tier campaign in over three years sees them vying for automatic promotion with Daniel Farke in charge.

The Whites were expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season under his guidance, and, after a fairly slow start with no wins in their first three games, they secured their eighth league win in a row with a win over Plymouth Argyle on Saturday to maintain their place in the automatic promotion places.

A blistering 2024 has seen them shoot up from fourth into the top two, having won just once in five games during the festive period. On Friday, Leeds will face table toppers, Leicester City, in what could be a crucial game to potentially secure them automatic promotion.

However, in the meantime, with that game looming ever close, here we have taken a look at some of the latest news and biggest headlines coming out of Elland Road.

Rodrigo explains Leeds exit

One of Leeds' summer departures came in the form of experienced Spanish forward Rodrigo Moreno, who became Leeds' record signing at the time of his arrival in 2020 under Marcelo Bielsa, setting the club back £26m from La Liga outfit Valencia after the club regained their top-flight status.

However, his three-year association with the West Yorkshire outfit would come to an end in July, as he subsequently joined Qatar Stars League side Al-Rayyan. Rodrigo has since revealed his reasons for departing, speaking to Spanish outlet MARCA over the weekend.

He said: “They are personal decisions that must be respected. The option arose and I wanted to live this experience. And… Qatar has surprised me for the better. I am liking the level of the League and the country’s project is medium to long term.”

“On a collective level, last year was not good in Leeds, although individually I did well. Elite football is very exhausting, physically and mentally. I’m going to be 33-years-old and time is passing. This is over… and it was a family decision. There were options, also to stay in England, but nothing concrete. They asked a lot, but without real contacts.”

Related Rodrigo Moreno: How is the ex-Leeds United star getting on at Al-Rayyan? Looking at Rodrigo Moreno's start to life in Qatar since his exit from Leeds United this summer.

Milot Rashica linked to Leeds

Milot Rashica has emerged as a potential transfer target for Leeds, according to Turkish outlet Takvim. They claim that the Whites had a bid worth €7 million (£6 million) rejected by Besiktas recently.

Farke will know Rashica well from their time together at Norwich City, with the German having been in charge during the summer of 2021 when the Canaries signed the forward from Werder Bremen.

An offer worth £6 million wouldn’t be a lot if he was being signed as a backup option for a Premier League club, and his time in Turkey and Germany has shown that he does have what it takes to compete to a high level, despite previous struggles at Carrow Road following Farke’s departure just a few months later.

That lead to a loan move to Galatasaray following their relegation that term, having contributed just one goal and two assists from 31 league appearances.

Milot Rashica's career stats - as of 20/02/24* Club Appearances Goals Assists Vitesse 100 15 24 Werder Bremen 100 27 19 Norwich City 40 2 3 Galatasaray 30 6 7 Besiktas 27 4 5 Kosovo 53 11 15

Gary McAllister's promotion verdict

Leeds legend Gary McAllister played more times for the Whites than any other club during his professional career with 261 appearances, having also managed the club 49 times in 2008 as well.

He has also provided his verdict on the race for promotion in the second tier this season.

Speaking via FLW McAllister said: "I think the three relegated teams will go back up. Ipswich have done brilliantly to keep going and it will be great if they can secure a play-off spot, but Southampton and Leeds are just going to have enough for one of them to go up automatically with the other via the play-offs.

"I've watched Leeds quite a few times this season and they can score goals from all areas of the pitch. I am impressed with Glen Kamara, who came down from Rangers, and [Ethan] Ampadu in the middle of the park has done well. [Crysencio] Summerville and [Patrick] Bamford are playing really well, and Championship defences can’t handle them.

"Whether they can keep clean sheets is another question. But I think Leeds have just got enough to finish second and get the automatic because the fans don't like play-offs!"