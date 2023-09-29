Leeds United have turned around their recent form to move up to sixth in the Championship table.

The Whites have gone unbeaten in their last six league games to gain a play-off position in the standings.

Daniel Farke’s side have earned 13 points from a possible 24, sitting eight adrift of league leaders Leicester City.

Leeds will be aiming to gain promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking this year after their three-year spell in the top flight came to an end in May.

Recent results have shown that the team has the potential to compete at the top of the table, but a fiercely competitive division means that nothing is certain in the race for promotion this year.

What is the latest Leeds United news?

There is a lot happening both on and off the pitch at Leeds as they look to gain ground at the top of the Championship table.

Here we look at the latest news surrounding the Yorkshire outfit…

O’Riley admission

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers has expressed his gratitude towards Matt O’Riley for the professional manner in which he conducted his business last summer.

The forward was the subject of transfer speculation, with Leeds linked with a £10 million move to sign him.

However, the 22-year-old remained at Park Head beyond the market deadline.

“Of course we want to keep him here, we would love to keep him here, and I believe that he still has a lot of development to do here,” said Rodgers, via the Daily Record.

“But he is showing some great signs.

“He has a wonderful attitude to the game, he is ambitious - but ambitious for Celtic as well as himself.

“He is investing his time in development.

“He could have left here.

“With the greatest respect he could have earned significantly more money by leaving.

“But that is not everything for him.”

Southampton injury news

Leeds face the struggling Saints this weekend in a big clash in the battle for promotion to the Premier League.

Both sides competed in the top flight last year, and so will both be looking to fight at the top of the Championship table.

However, Russell Martin’s side have lost their last four in a row and have slipped to 15th in the standings.

But Leeds will be without four players on Saturday, with Wilfried Gnonto joining Djed Spence, Patrick Bamford and Junior Firpo on the sidelines following an ankle injury.

Koch opens up on Leeds exit

Robin Koch was one of several players to depart Elland Road following the club’s relegation from the Premier League last summer.

The defender made the switch to Bundesliga outfit Eintracht Frankfurt, ending a three-year spell with the English club.

Speaking on his exit from the Yorkshire side, the centre back revealed that he will always look back fondly on his time with Leeds as it fulfilled a career dream of his.

"It has always been a dream for me to play in the Premier League and experience English football there, and I have fulfilled this dream,” said Koch, via Sports Illustrated Germany.

"In my three years at Leeds, I have felt very comfortable so far and have developed further as a footballer and as a person.

"The club really means a lot to me.

“But it was time for me to make another change in terms of sport.”