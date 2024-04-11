Highlights Gray's impressive season has drawn attention from elite clubs like Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Leeds are confident of keeping Gray with fresh terms once league status for next season is clear.

Gray's departure unlikely to be to an English club; Leeds aims to secure him for upcoming season.

It's been a real breakthrough campaign for Leeds United star Archie Gray and in four games' time we'll know whether he's done enough to help the club back to the Premier League at the first attempt.

Prior to the first game of the season back in August, Gray had never made a first-team appearance for the Whites, but the 18-year-old has gone onto play 45 times this season for the club.

He's become one of the first names on the teamsheet for Daniel Farke, and despite being a holding midfielder by trade, Gray has featured at right-back most of the time this season.

Given his age, versatility and performances, there's no wonder why the 18-year-old is so highly sought after, and Leeds will be desperate to keep hold of him this summer, no matter what division they're playing in.

With that in mind, we've rounded up the latest Archie Gray news.

Archie Gray set for contract talks at Leeds United

Archie Gray only recently signed a new deal at Leeds United, signing a contract extension in January which tied him to the club until the summer of 2028.

However, with the player continuing to impress, Football Insider have reported that the club will look to agree another new deal which could end any speculation of Gray leaving the club this summer.

Gray is reportedly on the radar of the likes of Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Liverpool and Manchester City, according to the Yorkshire Evening Post.

Any new deal could depend on what league Leeds are in next season, with the club currently third in the Championship with four games left.

If Leeds are promoted then agreeing fresh terms with Gray should be easier as the club will have more money at their disposal, and the player is likely to want to play Premier League football.

Leeds 'confident' of keeping Archie Gray amid Bayern and Real Madrid interest

Give Me Sport have reported that sources at Leeds United have indicated that they are confident that Archie Gray will remain at Leeds United, despite interest from European giants Bayern Munich and Real Madrid.

Sources have told Give Me Sport that they expect Archie Gray to remain loyal to Leeds United after they took a gamble on him and handed him his first-team opportunity at the beginning of this season.

Related Potential Leeds United boost emerges on Archie Gray's future Gray could potentially remain at Elland Road beyond the summer, which would be a huge boost for Leeds.

As mentioned above, the player is likely to land a new, improved contract at Leeds which will see his pay increased substantially from the estimated £5,000 a week he's reported to be on, whilst the contract length will be extended from his current one, which is set to expire in 2028.

Leeds are said to be determined to hold onto Gray for next season, with the youngster's value set to skyrocket next season if the club reach the Premier League.

If Archie Gray leaves, it won't be for an English club

Alan Nixon reported via his Patreon, that Archie Gray will not leave for an English club.

This will come as a blow to the likes of Liverpool, who were said to have been keen on signing the 18-year-old earlier on in the season.

It will also come as a relief to Leeds' supporters who would not have enjoyed seeing Gray playing for a fellow English club had he left.

It's been a real breakthrough season for Gray, and he'll be hoping to cap it off with promotion, and potentially the Championship title.

Leeds face a huge four games to finish the season, and the 18-year-old will no doubt play a massive role.