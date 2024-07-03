Leeds United ended the regular season third in the Championship and lost in the play-off final, meaning Daniel Farke's side are looking at rebuilding the side for the 2024/25 campaign.

Archie Gray has left the club, alongside other fringe players or loaned out players such as Marc Roca, whilst Joe Rodon has come the other way from Tottenham Hotspur. However, there is bound to be far more in the way of both incomings and outgoings.

Final Championship standings 2023/24 Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City (C) 46 48 97 2 Ipswich Town (P) 46 35 96 3 Leeds United 46 38 90 4 Southampton (P) 46 24 87 5 West Brom 46 23 75 6 Norwich City 46 15 73

Interest is expected in many of the first-team squad, but Leeds fans can remain optimistic about what the new season holds, with Rodon the statement of intent so far in the transfer market.

However, in the meantime, we have taken a look at some of the latest news and biggest headlines coming out of the club.

Leeds reject Georginio Rutter bid from Brighton

The Whites have rejected a £30 million offer from Brighton for Georginio Rutter, according to Beren Cross of Leeds Live.

The report states that "the bid from the Seagulls has been knocked back over the past 48 hours by the Whites hierarchy."

They also remain interested in Summerville despite signing Yankuba Minteh from Newcastle United recently, with Fabian Hürzeler aiming to improve his squad ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

It remains to be seen whether they will return with an offer for Rutter, or indeed an opening bid for Summerville, but Leeds' resolve is sure to be tested multiple times for their key players this summer.

Crysencio Summerville and PSG

Crysencio Summerville could be the next player out of the door following Gray's sale, as PSG target the Leeds winger and have joined a host of clubs in the top-flight in the race.

Journalist Wiebe de Vries was the first to report PSG's interest ahead of the likes of Chelsea and Liverpool, explaining that the French giants are showing serious interest in the Dutchman after his exploits in West Yorkshire last season.

Mike Verweij of De Telegraaf has confirmed that interest is there regarding Summerville, who could be in line for a move to the French champions this summer. He wrote: "Sources close to the French top club report that the club management has contacted the management of the Leeds United attacker.

"Fulham were also concrete with their interest, but now seem to have lost out to interested clubs such as PSG, Liverpool, and Chelsea. The latter two clubs have enquired about Summerville's situation. For the time being, PSG therefore has the best chance."

Firpo, Piroe, Kamara, and Bamford linked with Leeds United exits this summer

The Daily Mail has reported that the Whites may have to generate around £100 million in player sales following their failure to secure promotion back to the Premier League. That's despite Red Bull's lucrative sponsorship deal with the club.

Luis Sinisterra's sale, alongside Marc Roca's will have helped to balance the books before Leeds can make significant investments of their own in the form of incoming players to the squad. However, Simon Jones of The Daily Mail is reporting that a further four players could be set to depart the club following Gray's sale to Spurs and with Marc Roca's move back to Spain permanently.

He said: "Leeds maintained they did not need to sell for profit and sustainability rules (PSR) after offloading Marc Roca to Real Betis but they have to trim their budget ahead of next season.

"Rennes also want Glen Kamara, while they are expected to sell Junior Firpo, and either Patrick Bamford or Joel Piroe amid interest from abroad."

One in and one out at right-back for Leeds

Leeds United expect defender Cody Drameh to reject the contract renewal that has been offered to him, according to Leeds Live, which states that the the Whites have offered the defender a new contract, but they expect him to turn it down and therefore leave the club on a free transfer.

The report goes on to add that because Leeds have offered Drameh a new deal, the Whites will now be entitled to compensation if Drameh does find a new club because he is under 24.

However, there have been hints at a possible incoming, with Connor Roberts hinted at returning. It was first reported by TEAMtalk that Leeds were planning on securing a permanent deal for Roberts as they look ahead to next season.

The latest comes from Joe Rodon's brother, Sam, who has urged Roberts to reunite with the likes of Rodon, Ethan Ampadu, and Dan James at Elland Road. He took to Twitter/X to urge Roberts to join his Welsh international teammate back in West Yorkshire: