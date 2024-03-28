Leeds United are top of the Championship heading into a clash with Watford on Friday to begin their Easter weekend fixtures.

Daniel Farke's side are the form team in the division. The Whites entered this season among the early favourites for promotion under his management and are in the mix again as they sit in first over promotion rivals such as Leicester City thanks to a 2-0 win over Millwall in the last game before the current pause in the regular league season.

The former Norwich City boss is a two-time Championship winner and is unbeaten at Elland Road all season, and so far since the turn of the year in the league as well, with just a draw away to Huddersfield Town stopping Leeds from winning 13 out of 13 in all 2024 league fixtures.

Farke himself is aiming for a third promotion in as many years from the second tier, but the race for promotion will heat up considerably for his side this weekend, during the beginning of the run-in, where the schedule is more congested than usual.

Watford and Hull City are their opponents as the international break ends, with Easter weekend a critical period for teams at both ends of the table, which Leeds know all too well after their 2019 collapse under Marcelo Bielsa.

However, in the meantime, with those games looming ever closer, here we have taken a look at some of the latest news and biggest headlines coming out of Elland Road.

Paul Robinson's Liam Cooper verdict

Whether Liam Cooper extends his stay at Leeds beyond the end of the season could depend on whether he's happy to play a bit-part role, according to Paul Robinson, speaking via MOT Leeds News.

The central defender has found his game time limited this term, with Joe Rodon coming in on loan to play alongside Pascal Struijk, whilst Ethan Ampadu is also able to operate in this role and has switched from holding midfield to centre-back in the absence of Struijk, ahead of Cooper in the pecking order.

He told MOT Leeds News: "I think it would probably come down to the player’s personal choice, I think he’s a player the manager would like to have around. I think he’s been a fantastic servant for the club, the way he’s performed in promotion seasons, the way he’s performed in the Premier League I think he’s a talisman for the club.

"I think he’s the type of player the manager would like to keep in the dressing room regardless of if he’s going to play him every week or not. I think it will come down to the player’s want and desire to play regularly.

"You look at the players Leeds have got now, Rodon and Ampadu the two centre-halves, then arguably Pascal Struijk when fit goes ahead of Liam Cooper now. But in a Premier League team, in a Premier League season you’re going to get games.

"It’s been difficult for him this season, he’s a player who likes to play week in and week out, and he’s a player who plays with rhythm and when he plays consistently he gets better. I think it’s hard for a player like him to dip in and out of the side, so if he left I wouldn’t be surprised but on the flip side if he stayed I think he’s a player the manager would want."

Leeds and Leicester set for transfer disappointment

Leeds are set for transfer disappointment alongside Leicester City, after the Championship pair have been making checks on Juventus centre-back Koni De Winter, according to Dean Jones, who revealed this to Give Me Sport.

The Whites are likely to need central defenders for different reasons during the summer transfer window. There's uncertainty regarding the futures of Cooper and Charlie Cresswell, both of whom haven't won much game time during the 2023/24 campaign. Rodon is also only on loan, which could leave Struijk as the only senior centre-back at the club by the time June rolls around.

Clubs from the English top-flight are also eyeing a move for De Winter, including Wolves, but it seems as though the player's current loan side Genoa are the firm favourites to secure a permanent agreement for the 21-year-old.

That's according to Jones, who told Give Me Sport: "Any Wolves links to De Winter is interesting because I can understand why they would have needed to make contact by now.

"My information about this from checks with people in Italy is that he is expected to join Genoa permanently. As part of his move, there was a redemption obligation set at 23 appearances in Serie A, and he is currently at 22.

"Hence, I find it hard to imagine that there will be an opening for anything else to happen in that instance, but it’s an interesting rumour.

"I'm also told that Leicester, Leeds and West Ham have checked in on the situation."

Pascal Struijk's message to Leeds supporters

Leeds defender Pascal Struijk has backed his teammates to finish the job and win promotion after he was ruled out for the rest of the season. The 24-year-old had established himself as a real leader in defence for Daniel Farke, and he enjoyed a brilliant first half of the campaign.

However, Struijk hasn’t played since the Boxing Day defeat to Preston due to a groin problem, and it was announced yesterday that he has now had successful surgery to solve the adductor issue, which means he will not feature again this season.

However, he will be watching on for the final eight games, and the player sent a message on social media after the news.

“This week I’ve had successful surgery on my injury. I’m disappointed because I can’t lead my team to the finish line now we’re in such a good position. I’ll work hard to get to my full strength, until then I will support the squad from the sidelines. You got this, boys.”