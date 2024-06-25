Highlights Leeds United's focus shifts to Championship prep for 2024/25 season.

Jack Harrison rejoins Everton on loan with a potential permanent deal in sight.

Archie Gray could exit Leeds for Borussia Dortmund for £20-35 million.

Leeds United will soon begin preparations for the new 2024/25 Championship season.

The Yorkshire side were among the favourites for promotion last season, and they will be once again in the new campaign.

Daniel Farke has been given the task of trying to lead the club out of the second tier, and despite last season’s failure, he will continue to do so again.

The German is likely going to want to make some significant changes to his squad over the coming weeks and months as they try to be the best team in the division.

Jack Harrison twist as he joins Everton

Jack Harrison has been a permanent Leeds United player since July 2021 after joining the club from Manchester City after a series of loans.

The winger was a key member of the Yorkshire side while in the Premier League, but their relegation in the 2022/23 season has since seen Harrison spend time on loan elsewhere.

Harrison joined Everton on loan last season, where he played 29 times in the league, during which he scored three goals and chipped in with three assists.

Jack Harrison's Leeds United stats Apps 206 Goals 34 Assists 32 Stats as per Transfermarkt (As it stands on the 25th of June)

Leeds not being promoted at the end of last season meant there has been a clause in his contract triggered that allows him to leave the club once again for top-flight football.

Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Harrison would be re-joining Everton on loan once again, and while there is no buy option for the Toffees, there is a view to making the deal permanent in due course.

That makes him Everton’s second signing of the summer, and it appears it is a loan deal that will likely turn into a permanent switch.

Everton weigh up Wilfried Gnonto swoop

Everton are said to be turning their attention to signing Leeds United’s Wilfried Gnonto this summer.

That is according to Football Insider, who states that the Toffees are in the market for a forward who can give them a cutting edge.

The Premier League side has been interested in Gnonto for a while now, as Everton were keen on signing the player last summer.

According to Football Insider, Everton are readying a new approach for the winger, who is said to be keen on leaving Leeds after failing to be promoted back to the Premier League.

The report goes on to add that Leeds are expected to sell players such as Gnonto and Crysencio Summerville in this transfer window after not being promoted last season.

Archie Gray is considering Leeds exit amid Borussia Dortmund interest

Archie Gray has really risen to fame in the last 12 months after becoming an important figure in Leeds United’s team.

The 18-year-old earned many plaudits for his performances in the 2023/24 season, and it now seems he could be potentially on his way out of Elland Road.

According to German outlet Bild, Borussia Dortmund have turned their attention to the signing of Gray this summer.

The German side has earned a growing reputation for giving young English players a chance on the highest stage, and it appears as though Gray could be the latest name.

This report states that it could cost Dortmund anything between £20 million and £35 million to sign Gray, but it is also reported that Gray is now considering a switch to the Bundesliga side.

It goes on to add that while manager Nuri Sahin is keen to strengthen other areas of the team before making a concrete pursuit of Gray, there is optimism that the German club can agree to a deal.