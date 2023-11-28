Leeds United's first second tier campaign in over three years sees them sat in third in the Championship at present with Daniel Farke in charge.

The Whites are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season under his guidance, and, after a slow start, they have won six of the last eight league games.

A disappointing draw with Rotherham United on Friday could be seen as a slight setback, but Leeds have the chance to eat up further ground on Ipswich Town in second with a win against Swansea City at Elland Road on Wednesday.

In the meantime, here we look at some of the latest news and biggest headlines coming out of Elland Road.

Leeds winger Jack Harrison joined Everton in the summer on loan, but there was no option-to-buy clause in the deal for the 27-year-old.

Harrison made the loan move from Elland Road to Goodison Park two weeks into Leeds' Championship campaign after featuring 36 times in the Premier League and recording 12 goal contributions in Leeds' relegation season.

However, it was revealed on Sunday morning by Football Insider that the ten-point deduction has changed their outlook on pursuing a deal for Harrison, despite his positive start to life with his new side.

It read: "There is a release clause in his Leeds contract which can be activated during the length of his temporary spell at Goodison Park.

"A well-placed source has told Football Insider that Everton are not currently looking to do so after their bombshell 10-point deduction."

Max Wober verdict made

Journalist Dean Jones believes Max Wober will need to win Leeds fans over if he returns to Elland Road and plays for them next season, speaking to Give Me Sport.

Wober joined the club in January, signing a long-term contract with Leeds and starting regularly during the second half of last season when he was fit. He made 19 competitive appearances, but couldn't do enough to prevent the Whites from being relegated at the end of the campaign.

He said: "I think Max Wober has to win those fans over if he's going to actually work his way back into the setup. He's right, it has been fun, Leeds are having fun again.

"On the pitch, they're starting to turn a corner. They're starting to think actually, they can get back to the Premier League.

"But in order to get there, they only want people that are really determined to be part of the project. And I think some people still be sceptical about Wober, but it's up to him."

Leeds eye double loan swoop

Leeds are eyeing two loan signings ahead of the January transfer window, according to Football Insider.

Leeds have space for two loan players in their squad with Djed Spence, Joe Rodon, and Jaidon Anthony already at Elland Road on temporary deals until the summer and occupying three of their five matchday loan slots.

It is believed the West Yorkshire outfit are keen to fill those openings in January and are eyeing players struggling for regular game time in the Premier League, and other fringe players.

However, they also claim that Leeds will have a decent-sized budget to make other permanent signings if required to do so or an opportunity arises.