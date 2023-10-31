Leeds United are aiming to claw back the gap to the top two in the Championship table.

The Whites have fallen nine points behind Ipswich Town in second place, with the Tractor Boys also having a game in hand.

The poor start to the campaign in the opening weeks of August is proving the difference between the two sides at the minute, as they both continue to pick up wins on a consistent basis.

Leicester City are a further five points clear ahead of their meeting with Leeds at the King Power Stadium this week.

Daniel Farke’s side will need a victory to bring themselves back into the conversation for an automatic promotion spot this campaign.

What is the latest Leeds United news?

Defeat could effectively end their hopes of a top two finish this year, just 15 games into the term.

Ahead of Friday night’s big clash, we take a look at the latest news surrounding the Yorkshire outfit…

Sam Greenwood’s future

Greenwood is currently on loan with Middlesbrough, where he has become a key part of Michael Carrick’s first team plans.

The Teesside outfit hold a clause that can make the deal permanent for just £1.5 million, meaning there is a lot of uncertainty over his future at Elland Road.

However, the forward has insisted that his only focus is on helping Boro in the short-term before making any decisions regarding his career.

“We just have to keep going now,” said Greenwood, via Leeds Live.

“I’m happy with how things are going for me personally right now, but we’re a proper team here.

“Rather than looking at it as just about me, it’s more important that we focus on the team.

"For me personally, it is going well and I’m really happy, but I’m just focused on helping the team keep pushing.

“There’s a lot of hard work going into this run, the way we train etc and the hard work is paying off.”

Farke admission

Farke has praised Crysencio Summeville’s recent positive run of form.

The German has claimed that the source of his good performances is quite simply hard work.

"I think especially in terms of end products,” said Farke, via Leicestershire Live.

“He has improved a lot in comparison to the start of the season.

"I think he was more or less in many, many games already playing on the top level but what is necessary also for a young player to develop into a direction - that you add goals and assists to your tally.

“He becomes more comfortable in these terms.

"Also due to hard work at Thorp Arch on the training ground because we're always bringing him into a situation where he has to finish, to find the finishing pass and the pressure and he's definitely on a good way but it's about consistency.

Gnonto verdict

Journalist Dean Jones has given his verdict on the future surrounding Wilfried Gnonto.

The forward was the subject of intense transfer speculation last summer, and could attract further interest in January.

“I think they want to try and keep things as settled as they can going into the second half of the season,” said Jones, via GiveMeSport.

“I mean, the Gnonto one is obviously going to be the most high-profile one to look out for.

“We all know how close he came to trying to leave the club and wanting to leave the club in the summer window.

“Quite how much Leeds have managed to convince him otherwise, I guess we’ll find out in January.”