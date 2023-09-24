Highlights Daniel Farke is starting to bring out the best in the Leeds United squad, as they are now in the top six after an unbeaten run of six league games.

Leeds United secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Watford with goals from Joel Piroe, Sam Byram, and Jaidon Anthony.

Phil Hay revealed that Leeds United player Gnonto requires minor surgery and will be out until after the next international break, while Farke praised Rutter's impact in the win but also emphasized the need to not overplay.

After eight games in the Championship it appears as though Daniel Farke is starting to get the best out of the Leeds United squad that he inherited over the summer, with his side now in the top six for the first time this season.

The two-time Championship winning coach with Norwich City has endured somewhat of an indifferent start to his new job, but he now is unbeaten in six league games, with three wins in that time.

A whole host of new signings in the transfer window needed to bed in and replace a number of outgoings, but his side are expressing themselves well and showing what they are really about in recent games.

They had yet to win a home game, but their latest win actually came at Elland Road in a 3-0 win over Watford on Saturday afternoon, with goals from Joel Piroe, Sam Byram, and Jaidon Anthony's first strike for the club completing a comfortable win over the Hornets.

The Whites had dominated the game but struggled to make a break through, but Piroe's fourth goal of the campaign finally gave Leeds their just rewards after 67 minutes with a tap-in from close range from Dan James' cross, before Sam Byram's header quickly made it 2-0 just three minutes later.

Anthony sealed the points in the final minute of regular time after wonderful work from Georginio Rutter, who impressed through the game.

Here, we round up all the latest news surrounding Leeds United following the conclusion of their latest victory in the second tier.

Phil Hay reveals Gnonto requires surgery

The Italian was withdrawn early in the first half against Hull City and it was said to be an ankle ligament injury that he had sustained.

The Athletic's Phil Hay then revealed further details following the final whistle against Watford, with Gnonto watching from the stands, he said: "Update on Gnonto - he needs minor surgery, although on a bone rather than on his injured ligament. He'll be out until after the next international break."

Farke's Rutter verdict

Farke was delighted with Rutter's impact in the win, he said: "We can all be happy with him today. His work ethic is outstanding. He's great in linking the play. It's always important that he doesn't enjoy himself too much. He has to focus on pragmatic football. I criticised him a little at half-time.

"He deserves all his praise today, and he can definitely go on like this."

However, Hay revealed further that the German has spoken to him about not overplaying, he added: "Farke says he's spoken to Rutter about making sure that when he plays, he doesn't try to embarrass or disrespect opposition players. Can show his magic but needs to keep it under control. But very happy with his display."

Farke's Ronaldinho comparison

A clip has gone viral showcasing Farke's touch during the win over Watford, something Hay described as "Ronaldinho-esque," with the German trapping the ball from a great height on the touchline.

Crystal Palace interest in Archie Gray

According to Alan Nixon via Patreon, Crystal Palace have been watching Archie Gray for a while at youth level and for England, but his emergence into the Leeds first-team has only strengthened the Eagles' desire to land the 17-year-old.

Nixon claims that the Whites may have to cash in if they do not win promotion at the end of the 2023-24 season, meaning that it looks likely to be a potential signing for the 2024-25 campaign if it is to happen. Gray is out of contract in 2025 at Elland Road.