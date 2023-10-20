Leeds United's first Championship campaign in over three years sees them in fifth place in the league at present with Daniel Farke at the helm.

The Whites are expected to be among the favourites for promotion this season under his guidance and got off to a stuttering start.

However, prior to the international break, they won five of the last eight league games, losing only once and made it back-to back wins at Elland Road with a 1-0 win over Queens Park Rangers and 2-1 win over Bristol City.

Leeds face Farke's former side Norwich City next, with a chance to cement themselves in a play-off place further, as well as to close the gap on the likes of Leicester City, Ipswich Town, and Preston North End.

What is the latest Leeds United news?

Ahead of the game, we look at some of the latest news and headlines coming out of Elland Road.

Farke reacts to Norwich v Leeds clash

The German suggested that looking to get one over his former side would tarnish the success he enjoyed during his time at Carrow Road. He is a two-time winner of the second tier with the Canaries.

Asked whether he was thinking about "revenge" ahead of this weekend's game following his sacking, the Leeds boss was quoted by Norwich City outlet the Pink 'Un as saying: “No, I would never speak about this topic. I had such a great time.

“That is the only thing that is in my mind. I would never speak about negative things. It would devalue what we achieved there."I had a great time and was allowed to play a small part in one of the most successful times in the club’s history. For that, no hard feelings. I will keep the good memories in my head.

“My principle is always to judge the situation by saying it is not important what people think when you come in through the door, but what the people think when you go out.

“So many memories. This club will always have a special place in my heart. I was there for four and a half years and those memories will live with me forever.

"But nothing lasts forever. Now the task is to travel and win the points. I am not thinking too much about my memories. Maybe in 30 years with a glass of wine on the sofa I can talk about this.”

Gabby Agbonlahor sends Leeds January transfer window warning

Leeds may be reluctant to sell their stars this January, but money talks, and if clubs are desperate, then some silly offers may be put towards the club.

Speaking to Football Insider, Agbonlahor explained that Leeds need to stand firm in January to ensure Farke has the best chance of delivering promotion this season, he said: “If you want to get promoted, you have to be strong and keep hold of players.

“Even if there are Premier League offers on the table and the player wants to go, then you have to be strong. Especially if that player has done well for you in the first six months of the season.

“You can’t then let them go, because that derails the push for playoffs or automatic promotion. They’ve got to be strong. It’ll be easier said than done. But Leeds have to say no, and if necessary, let them go in the summer if they aren’t promoted back to the Premier League.”

A report from German outlet Rheinische Post, via Sport Witness, has claimed that the Bundesliga side intend on making Max Wober's loan move from Elland Road permanent, but it depends on whether or not the West Yorkshire outfit are back in the top-flight of English football next season.

Wober only joined Leeds back in the 2023 January transfer window, with the centre-back signing from Austrian giants Red Bull Salzburg for a reported £11million. Following that move, Wober went on to make 19 appearances in all competitions for Leeds during the second half of last season.

According to this latest update, it appears as though Mönchengladbach are already keen to look into the possibility of completing the signing of Wober on a permanent deal. However, the chances of that happening look likely to depend on Leeds' own form over the remainder of the campaign.

It is thought that Monchengladbach will need the Whites - who are managed by the German side's former boss Daniel Farke - to miss out on promotion if they are to seal a long-term deal for Wober. This is much like a similar clause in Luis Sinisterra's contract with AFC Bournemouth, too.