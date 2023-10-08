Highlights Leeds United secured a 2-1 victory over Bristol City at Elland Road, marking their second consecutive win in the league this season.

Manager Daniel Farke praised the team's performance but expressed frustration over missed opportunities, stating that the game should've been more comfortable.

Joel Piroe, who scored his fifth goal for Leeds, also admitted that more goals could have been scored to make the victory easier, but he remains happy with the team's performance and the back-to-back wins.

Leeds United continued their strong recent form with a 2-1 win over Bristol City at Elland Road on Saturday.

After the 1-0 home win over Queens Park Rangers on Wednesday night, the Whites made it back-to-back league victories for the first time this season against the Robins.

Leeds started brightly with Max O'Leary denying Ethan Ampadu and Joel Piroe before Dan James gave the hosts in the lead in the 37th minute when he slotted home after being set up by Georginio Rutter.

However, City equalised against the run of play just before the break when Kal Naismith headed in Taylor Gardner-Hickman's corner.

Leeds were again dominant in the second half, and they restored their lead in the 53rd minute through Joel Piroe.

O'Leary was called into action again to keep out Crysencio Summerville, and Sam Byram made an excellent block from Andreas Weimann as the visitors searched for a leveller, but the Whites held on for all three points.

Daniel Farke's side currently sit fifth in the Championship table, but they remain nine points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and 11 points behind leaders Leicester City after the pair both won.

Following another successful afternoon for Leeds, we rounded up all the latest news from Elland Road.

Farke reacts to Bristol City victory

Farke was delighted with his players' performance against the Robins, but he admitted his side should have made the victory more comfortable.

"The game should've been done and buried at half-time. The amount of chances and quality of chances that we missed was unbelievable," Farke told the BBC.

"We conceded a sucker-punch but well done to the lads for how they reacted. They were not annoyed and we did really well in the second half to go back in front.

"Then, again, it was the same story with an unbelievable amount of chances, and if you don't bury the game, the last 15 minutes are always a bit wild.

"So I'm pretty happy with the performance and the three points. We could have made our lives much easier because the goal difference should have been much better."

Piroe admits frustration

Piroe shared his manager's frustration that Leeds did not put the game to bed earlier on Saturday.

The Dutchman scored his fifth goal for the club since his move from Swansea City in August for a fee of more than £10 million, but he believes he should have added further to his tally against the Robins.

"Yes, of course. It’s good to have the three points and back-to-back wins. It’s always good and kicks you on as well," Piroe told LUTV, quoted via Leeds Live.

"Now we go into the international break. I think I could’ve scored more and made it a little bit easier for ourselves. But I’m always happy to get on the scoresheet. Before we conceded, if we were two or three-nil up, then it’s a different game already. I’m not sure if they would’ve had the confidence or power to score against us.

"I enjoy the energy from the crowd.

"It’s amazing. We are winning our duels, winning games and that’s the most important thing. I always try to be calm and composed. Take your time and assess the situation. If you know you have time and space, don’t rush it. There are things we can improve. It will be nice to have a little break and work things out together."

Midfielder Archie Gray has been a regular for the Whites this season since making his debut against Cardiff City on the opening day, and he was called up to the England U19 squad for the first time in September.

The 17-year-old starred at right-back in the win over the Robins on Saturday, and while Farke revealed he would love to "put him into cotton wool", he said he was happy for Gray to go away on international duty during the upcoming break.

"Yes, he will go away. If I'm honest, I would love to put him into cotton wool, but we also have to respect that there are sometimes also bigger, bigger ambitions that we can't hide him right now each and every time," Farke told Leeds Live.

"Yes, we all get the feeling that yes, he has so many games right now really on a proper adult level. We prefer that he is called up for the proper Three Lions but that's a bit too soon. So we have to wait a bit and calm everything down but he will definitely go away. Hopefully he doesn't have to play all three games I think it's this time around. Yes, but we'll see so hopefully he comes out back without an injury. But the good thing is with him he's blessed with a good body and also has good endurance and hopefully it's also beneficial."