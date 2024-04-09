Leeds United are third in the Championship heading into a clash with Sunderland this evening in the first of their five remaining games this season.

Daniel Farke's side have been the form team in the division in 2024, although they were defeated for the first time in the league last time out against Coventry City, at a critical point in the campaign.

The Whites entered this season among the early favourites for promotion under his management and are in the mix again as they fight it out with Leicester City and Ipswich Town for two automatic promotion places.

However, they are in good hands, as the former Norwich City boss is a two-time Championship winner and is also unbeaten at Elland Road all season, winning the last nine home games in a row in the process.

Farke himself is aiming for a third promotion in as many years from the second tier, but the race for promotion will become considerably more competitive this week, with the run-in heating up due to two games for each side in a matter of days.

Championship automatic promotion race (As it stands April 8th) Team P GD Pts 1 Leicester City 40 43 88 2 Ipswich Town 41 32 87 3 Leeds United 41 43 86 4 Southampton 39 25 75

Sunderland and Blackburn Rovers are their opponents at Elland Road. However, in the meantime, with those games looming ever closer, here we have taken a look at some of the latest news and biggest headlines coming out of Elland Road.

Fabrizio Romano dismisses Kalvin Phillips rumours

Reports linking Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips to Leeds are premature at this stage, according to Fabrizio Romano's Daily Briefing.

There have been plenty of rumours flying about regarding his future recently, but the transfer insider has poured cold water on some reports.

He wrote: "From what I understand, all reports linking the player [Phillips] with the likes of Leeds and Fulham are really premature as nothing has been decided and nothing is concrete.

"This is not [the] kind of deal for April or May; Leeds’ full focus is not on the market but on the Championship now as they chase promotion back to the Premier League."

Conflicting Crysencio Summerville reports regarding his Leeds future

Leeds winger Crysencio Summerville is continuing to attract attention ahead of the summer transfer window, with recent reports from HITC claiming that five Premier League clubs are keen on the Leeds winger.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham, and West Ham - as well as the European trio of Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen and Porto are all keeping tabs on his progress. Now, according to the latest update from FootballTransfers, AC Milan are another club who have now taken an interest in a deal for Summerville.

It is thought that the Italian side are bracing themselves for interest in Rafael Leao from Paris Saint Germain in the summer, amid the expectation that Kylian Mbappé will leave the French capital.

However, it is also claimed that Leeds will offer the winger a sizeable new deal, should they win promotion back to the Premier League, although even then, there is said to be no guarantee he will stay. His contract currently runs until 2026 at Elland Road.

Dominic Matteo's Leeds promotion claim

One man believes that Leeds will secure promotion via the automatic or play-off route is former defender Dominic Matteo, who donned the famous White jersey on 146 occasions between 2000 and 2004, including scoring one of the most famous goals at the San Siro in the club's history.

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, via William Hill, he backed Leeds to go up through the play-offs if it comes to it – in a warning to teams such as West Bromwich Albion and Southampton, who are heading for a top six finish themselves.

“Yes, I think so (Leeds would be the favourites to win the play-offs if they finished third despite the mental impact of missing out on the top two)," he began.

“Defensively, Leeds have been solid with Rodon and Ampadu and at home they are in outstanding form and I don’t see anyone coming to Leeds and getting a result and with the noise of a home play-off game, Leeds can get the job done.

“In the final third, Leeds have so much quality, they won’t rest until the Premier League is secured. However, I do feel Leeds will make it up automatically as they have too much quality with James, Summerville and Bamford, who can deal with any pressure that comes their way."