Daniel Farke's job at Leeds United isn't "categorically safe" until results improve.

This is according to Ben Jacobs, who also told Give Me Sport that he can't see a dismissal happening in the immediate term, with the Whites' owners yet to give the German boss an ultimatum.

All of this speculation comes amid a mixed start to the campaign, which has seen Leeds drop down to ninth place in the Championship.

Championship table (8th-10th) (As of September 21st, 2024) P GD Pts 8 Derby County 5 2 9 9 Leeds United 5 3 8 10 Middlesbrough 5 2 8

Having finished last season in third place on 90 points, expectations are high this term, even with the likes of Archie Gray, Glen Kamara, Georginio Rutter and Crysencio Summerville all leaving Elland Road during the summer transfer window.

Fans are right to expect a lot from their team though, with some top-quality players coming through the door to replace those who have left the West Yorkshire side in recent months.

Ahead of this afternoon's clash against Cardiff City, whose manager Erol Bulut is also under pressure, Farke needs to get his team back on track.

Following a disappointing 1-0 loss against Burnley that halted their momentum after two consecutive wins before the international break, a win is needed to shoot Leeds back up the English second-tier table.

On paper, they are the favourites to secure the three points, having secured a 3-0 victory at the Cardiff City Stadium in the same fixture last season.

There will always be pressure on a Leeds manager to secure results, especially post-Marcelo Bielsa, with the Argentine providing fans with hope again.

And Jacobs believes results will need to improve for Farke to remain in the top job at Elland Road.

He told Give Me Sport: "It's so early in the season, but Leeds have four key games before the international break to show their true colours.

"Owners 49ers Enterprises haven't given Daniel Farke any kind of ultimatum, but it's obvious the Leeds boss isn't categorically safe unless results improve.

"Leeds got 90 points last season, and were unlucky with that total not to go up automatically. The table is still so tight and Leeds could yet end up entering the international break in the top three. I don't therefore expect a knee-jerk reaction in the days to follow.

"But what is clear is Leeds can't stay mid-table in the Championship for too long.

"I don't think any Leeds manager, not with this current squad, can be termed safe if time ticks away and they lose ground on the top three. Farke will know that, but it's not quite time for panic yet.

"Leeds are ninth, but also just one big win off potentially moving third."

Daniel Farke will be relying on his key players to step up to the plate

Farke has some excellent players at his disposal who could get him out of his current situation.

The Whites' spin is very promising, with Illan Meslier clearly a talented stopper to have at this level.

Joe Rodon (pictured above), meanwhile, was an excellent permanent addition during the previous window and the likes of Ao Tanaka and Ethan Ampadu are real assets to have in the middle of the park.

They have some top-quality options in a number of positions - and it feels like it's only a matter of time before they climb the table again.

Even if they don't win all three points this weekend, it would probably be right to keep faith in Farke, who has an excellent CV.