Leeds United moved into the play-off places with a win over Bristol City last weekend.

A 2-1 victory over Nigel Pearson’s side made it two in a row, to bring the Whites up to fifth in the table.

Leeds have earned 19 points from their opening 11 league fixtures, going into the October international break sitting inside the top six.

Daniel Farke’s team will be aiming to earn promotion back to the Premier League at the first attempt this year.

What is the latest Leeds United news?

There is plenty happening both on and off the pitch at Elland Road at the moment.

Here we look at the latest news surrounding the Championship club…

According to Football Insider, Leeds United have begun the process of purchasing the club’s home stadium from former owner Andrea Radrizzani.

49ers Enterprises took complete control of the Championship side during the summer, purchasing Radrizzani’s remaining 56 per cent stake in the club.

However, ownership of Elland Road did not change hands as part of the deal process.

The American investors bought a minority share in Elland Road Ltd, the company set up by Radrizzani to own the stadium.

Elland Road Ltd bought the ground for £25 million in 2020.

Sam Greenwood revelation

Greenwood was allowed to leave for Middlesbrough during the summer transfer window, joining Middlesbrough on a season-long loan deal.

The forward has been unable to earn consistent game time with the Yorkshire outfit, leading to his temporary departure to Boro.

According to The Athletic, Michael Carrick’s side have an option to make the deal permanent at the end of the season.

The deal is worth just £1.5 million, with Greenwood having just bagged his first goal of the new term last Saturday in a 4-0 thrashing of Sunderland.

It remains to be seen whether Boro will trigger this clause, but it does open the door for the forward’s permanent departure from Elland Road.

David Seaman claim

Ex-goalkeeper David Seaman has claimed that he wishes Kalvin Phillips had remained at Leeds instead of making the switch to Manchester City.

Phillips was a key part of the Leeds team before departing for the Etihad in the summer of 2022.

The midfielder signed as part of a deal worth a reported £45 million, but has failed to make much of an impact in Pep Guardiola’s side.

Speaking on the Seaman Says podcast, the former England international admitted that he thinks Leeds couldn’t afford to sign him back again now.

“How does Kalvin Phillips feel? Rodri has been out for three games and he’s still not a regular,” said Seaman, via TBR.

“There were a lot of rumours of him leaving on transfer deadline.

“He could be [one who leaves in January] because you need to play.

“He’s been at City for a few years and his game tally is not massive.

“I wish he still was [a Leeds player] but I don’t know whether Leeds could afford him now!”

Phillips has made just 15 league appearances for City over the last year, including only two starts.