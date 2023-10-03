Leeds United suffered a setback last weekend as they suffered a 3-1 loss to promotion rivals Southampton.

The Saints were on a four game losing run in the lead up to their clash on Saturday afternoon, but Daniel Farke’s side were unable to extend that run to five in a row.

Goals from Adam Armstrong and Will Smallbone in the first half gave Southampton an insurmountable lead.

A response in the second half saw Pascal Struijk add his name to the score sheet for the Whites, but it wasn’t enough to inspire a rousing comeback.

Leeds have now fallen to ninth as a result of this defeat, with Southampton level on points behind them in 10th.

The gap to leaders Leicester City is now 11 points after just nine games.

What is the latest Leeds United news?

Leeds return to action this midweek with the visit of QPR to Elland Road on Wednesday evening.

But for now, we look at the latest news surrounding the Yorkshire outfit…

Leif Davis admission

Davis departed Leeds for Ipswich Town in the summer of 2022, with the club still competing in the Premier League.

The defender took the step down to League One, with Kieran McKenna’s side battling for promotion in the third tier.

The 23-year-old has opened up on his Leeds exit, claiming he is glad that he made the leap to depart the team when he did.

“I always felt confident that I was making the right move, even if it was two leagues down at the time I joined,” said Davis, via TWTD.

“I was 100 per cent right to make the move and I’ve never regretted it.

“I’m not just happy here, I’m very grateful to the club for bringing me here and I will always do whatever I can for them.”

O’Riley blow

Leeds were in pursuit of Celtic’s Matt O’Riley last summer, with the club linked with a potential move worth up to £10 million for the Dane.

It was expected that the Championship side would reignite their interest in the player in the January transfer window, after Celtic turned down offers at the end of the summer market.

However, a move is now off the table following O’Riley’s agreement with the Scottish giants to extend his current contract, as per the Scottish Sun.

The 22-year-old has been made one of the club’s top earners, which will keep him at Parkhead until the summer of 2027.

Anthony opens up on Leeds move

Jaidon Anthony made the deadline day switch from Bournemouth to Leeds United in September.

The forward has lift the lid on the move, claimed that he knew Leeds would be a good fit after experiencing the Elland Road atmosphere in the Cherries’ 4-3 defeat to the club last season.

"It was a Friday, we'd travelled to Brentford and I'd trained in the morning,” said Anthony, via Leeds Live.

“There was nothing about a move during the day so I was just preparing for the game as I would.

"Probably five minutes before we got to the hotel I got a call from my agent and obviously the move had come about.

“I had to think about it, then it was a load of phone calls during the day and it didn't get done right until the last minute.

"I was really excited, last year I came here and experienced the crowd and I knew that I would thrive playing in that environment.

“I was a lover of a stadium with a good energy and it's an exciting time to be here.”