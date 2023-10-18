Highlights Leeds United's midfielder Archie Gray has impressed this season, with former player Paul Robinson predicting he could be included in England's Euro 2024 squad.

Todd Cantwell revealed that Leeds were close to signing him in 2020, but the deal fell through due to club disagreements.

Captain Liam Cooper turned down a lucrative offer from Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah to explore a contract extension with Leeds United.

It has been a decent start to life back in the Championship for Leeds United.

The Whites made it back-to-back victories with a 2-1 over Bristol City at Elland Road prior to the international break, with goals from Dan James and Joel Piroe either side of Kal Naismith's equaliser sealing all three points.

Daniel Farke's side currently sit fifth in the table, and while they remain nine points behind second-placed Ipswich Town and 11 points behind leaders Leicester City, they have been building up significant momentum in recent weeks.

Leeds are back in action with a trip to face seventh-placed Norwich City at Carrow Road on Saturday, and the game will see Farke face his former club for the first time since being sacked by the Canaries in November 2021.

As the countdown to kick off continues, we rounded up all the latest news from Elland Road.

Bold Archie Gray prediction

The emergence of midfielder Archie Gray has been a huge positive for Leeds this season.

Gray made his debut for the Whites on the opening day of the campaign against Cardiff City, and he has featured in every league game since, starring in an unfamiliar right-back role against Bristol City last time out.

The 17-year-old was called up to the England U19 squad for the first time in September, but pundit and former Leeds goalkeeper Paul Robinson believes Gray could be included in the senior squad for Euro 2024 next summer.

"My dark horse for the Euros squad, a real outsider from me, somebody I’ve watched regularly at Leeds United, Archie Gray," Robinson told BBC Radio 5 Live, quoted via Yorkshire Live.

"Hasn’t played in the England under-21s yet, represented England at every level up to under-19s.

"He’s a regular for Daniel Farke in the Leeds side this year, and I expect him to make great strides in the next 12/18 months."

Todd Cantwell's Leeds United transfer reveal

Leeds were said to have been working on a £15 million deal for Todd Cantwell in 2020 during the midfielder's time at Norwich City.

Cantwell, who now plays for Scottish Premiership side Rangers, admitted that he came close to making the move to Elland Road

“It was close and it was concrete but that’s something I won’t go into the details of," Cantwell said on The Beautiful Game podcast.

"There’s a lot of people that still work within these clubs and you never know when your paths are going to cross.

“For whatever reason they didn’t come to an agreement. It wasn’t to do with me, it was to do with the clubs. The conversations were real and the interest was definitely real though."

Liam Cooper contract revelation

Captain Liam Cooper is one of Leeds' longest-serving players having joined the club from Hull City in August 2014.

Cooper remained at Elland Road this summer following the Whites' relegation from the Premier League, and while his season has been disrupted by injury, he has scored one goal in five appearances so far this campaign.

However, Cooper did have the opportunity to leave the club, with The Athletic claiming Cooper was approached by second tier Saudi Arabian side Al Qadsiah, who are currently managed by former Leeds and Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler.

Al Qadsiah reported offered Cooper a net salary of £2 million per year, but the 32-year-old rejected the approach and instead asked Leeds to explore a 12-month extension to his contract.

Cooper is out of contract at Elland Road at the end of the season, and discussions over his future are unlikely to take place until the turn of the year.