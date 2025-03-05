Leeds United hearts were shattered last season when the Whites suffered defeat to Southampton in the Championship play-off final, but they could now strike revenge on the Saints nearly one year on.

Adam Armstrong’s first-half strike was the difference between the two sides, with the Saints bouncing back to the big time while Leeds were resigned to their second straight season of second-tier football.

Both sides are having contrasting campaigns right now though, with Leeds building up a healthy lead at the summit of the Championship table while Southampton have undergone a nightmare return in the Premier League, stranded at the bottom of the division and almost certain of immediate relegation.

Championship table (as it stands 3rd March) Team P GD Pts 1 Leeds United 35 50 76 2 Sheffield United 35 23 73 3 Burnley 34 34 68 4 Sunderland 35 20 65 5 Coventry City 35 -5 53

With Daniel Farke’s men threatening to replace Southampton in the Premier League come the end of the season, the Whites have already been linked with some targets for the upcoming summer transfer window, with Saints shot-stopper Aaron Ramsdale high on the agenda.

It would be a real coup for Leeds to secure such a safe pair of hands if they did make a top-flight return, while Southampton would suffer a body blow losing their first-choice keeper ahead of another tough Championship slog.

Leeds United linked with Aaron Ramsdale transfer capture

With Illan Meslier far from convincing between the posts for Leeds this season, it’s hardly surprising to see the Yorkshire club looking to strengthen in that area in the summer.

Poor errors against the likes of Sunderland, Sheffield United and Hull City have cost Leeds having an unassailable lead at the top of the Championship, and the club will definitely need a more consistent and reliable figure to survive in the Premier League, should they gain promotion.

Leeds United News' football correspondent Graeme Bailey has claimed that Southampton keeper Aaron Ramsdale is a player of interest to the Whites and is firmly on their transfer radar ahead of this summer.

The England international has made 19 appearances in the Premier League for the Saints this season and has been one of their standout performers despite Ivan Juric's side taking just nine points from 27 top-flight games.

Ramsdale signed for Southampton from Arsenal in a reported £25 million deal on a four-year contract just last summer, but will likely be poised to move on once relegation is confirmed.

Aaron Ramsdale signing would be a major coup for Leeds United

If Leeds were to secure their place in the Premier League, then a goalkeeper signing would be at the top of the list.

As a top-flight side, Leeds would be in the driving seat to secure the arrival of someone of the ilk of Ramsdale, with the shot-stopper in desperate need of playing regularly in the Premier League to fight for his place in the England squad and impress boss Thomas Tuchel.

Possessing plenty of experience in the Premier League, Ramsdale, on his day, is one of the very best in the division and a fresh start could help him regain his confidence, particularly if the club can build a squad good enough to topple some of the Premier League heavyweights.

The 26-year-old was Mikel Arteta's first-choice for two of his three seasons at the Emirates Stadium and kept goal during the 2022/23 campaign as Arsenal finished second in the title race behind Manchester City before losing his place to David Raya.

Meanwhile, it would be a nightmare scenario for Southampton, who are already at risk of losing many senior players given Premier League football is not secured next term.

It would be hard to imagine the Saints keeping Ramsdale given his domestic and international aspirations, with the club needing to start from scratch and find a suitable replacement that could be reliable at that level.

It’s astonishing to see how situations can change for clubs in the space of 12 months, with the tables firmly turning on Leeds and Southampton after their clash at Wembley.

After the Saints dished out punishment on Leeds last season, it looks likely that the Whites will get their revenge by taking their place in the Premier League come the end of the campaign.