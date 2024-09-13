Leeds United summer signing Largie Ramazani has revealed why he turned down a professional contract offer from his former club Manchester United.

The Belgium youth international came through the ranks at Old Trafford before making a senior appearance in the Europa League for the Red Devils during the 2019/20 season.

But following his Europa League outing, Ramazani would never play for the Premier League outfit in a senior capacity again, and joined Spanish side Almeria during the 2020/21 campaign after turning down a contract offer from the Red Devils.

The winger joined the Whites in August for a fee in the region of £10m, according to Leeds Live, and made his debut for Daniel Farke's men, coming on as a substitute during a recent 2-0 victory over Hull City.

Ramazani reveals why he turned down Old Trafford contract offer

Speaking to BBC Radio Leeds' West Yorkshire Sport Daily programme, the 23-year-old said: "I just wanted experience, I wanted first-team football.

"I wasn't getting that at (Manchester) United, so I thought 'I'm just going to take the risk', go to a second division team in Spain and just make my way out.

"I'm confident in my qualities and I know I'm going to make it out, so I just decided to take the risk and show myself out there.

"We managed to get promotion in the second season and yeah, it was a great feeling."

While Ramazani's first-team opportunities with the Red Devils were limited, he did cross paths with current Whites teammate Dan James, and the Belgium youth international admitted to BBC Radio Leeds he was pleased that his Welsh colleague remembered him from their Old Trafford days: "I did actually train with him a few times.

"Dan James a great guy, he was always the one looking out for the younger lads, making sure you get the drill, (saying) 'if not just tell me, and I'll let you know'.

"He was always one of the first (to do that).

"I didn't think he was going to remember me to be fair when I came back, but he did, and I'm glad."

Ramazani could prove to be a strong signing for Leeds

During the 2021/22 campaign, which was Ramazani's second season with Almeria, the wideman helped propel his side from La Liga 2 to the top-flight by scoring eight goals, and producing one assist.

Meanwhile, his 2022/23 return of three goals and one assist in 33 La Liga appearances indicate that he took his time to acclimatise to the top tier, but last season he proved his worth with three goals and five assists.

His eight goal contributions in the Spanish top-flight last term came despite the fact that his side were relegated back to the second tier at the end of the campaign.

Largie Ramazani 2023/24 La Liga stats as per FotMob Appearances 29 Starts 16 Goals 3 Assists 5

The ace even opened the scoring for Almeria against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabeu after just one minute back in January, before his former teammate Edgar Gonzalez doubled the away side's lead on 43 minutes.

Somewhat predictably though, Los Blancos went on to win 3-2, with former Birmingham City starlet Jude Bellingham on the scoresheet.

But Ramazani's goal against Madrid shows that he has the ability to produce the goods even when he is up against the very best in the world.

The Elland Road faithful will be hopeful that their club's summer signing can help fire them back to the Premier League, similarly to the way in which he helped guide Almeria from La Liga 2 to La Liga.