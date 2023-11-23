Highlights Real Betis is interested in signing left-back Junior Firpo from Leeds United in January, potentially as part of a deal involving Marc Roca.

Firpo has struggled to settle in English football since joining Leeds from Barcelona, with injuries contributing to his difficulties.

Leeds may face a tough decision on whether to let Firpo go, as his inconsistent form and injury troubles have left the team short at left-back position.

Real Betis are interested in potentially signing left-back Junior Firpo from Leeds United in January.

That's according to a report from Spanish outlet Estadio Deportivo, who say the defender could follow Marc Roca in making the move from Elland Road to the La Liga club.

How have things gone for Firpo at Leeds?

Firpo joined Leeds from Barcelona back in the summer of 2021, with the Yorkshire club paying a reported £12.8million for his services.

Since then, the left-back has somewhat struggled to settle in English football, something that has not been helped by a string of injury issues.

In total, the 27-year-old has made 52 appearances in all competitions for Leeds, scoring twice at that time.

He made his first appearance of the current campaign last time out for Daniel Farke's side, returning from a knee injury in a 2-1 win over Plymouth Argyle.

Junior Firpo Leeds United record (all competitions) - stats from Transfermarkt Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2023/24 Championship 1 0 0 2022/23 Premier League 24 2 2 2021/22 Premier League 27 0 2 As of 23rd November 2023

Now however, it seems as though the left-back could soon be on the move again, with the transfer window set to reopen at the turn of the year.

Could Real Betis sign Firpo from Leeds?

Betis already have one player from Leeds in their squad, with Marc Roca currently on loan with the La Liga side, after his debut year at Elland Road last season, ended in relegation from the Premier League.

The midfielder has recently revealed that talks over a permanent move to Betis for him are underway, and it seems Firpo could also be brought back to Spain as part of that deal.

According to this latest update, Real Betis have also asked Leeds about the possibility of signing Firpo, while negotiating with the Championship side over a deal for Roca.

Prior to his move to Barcelona, Firpo spent several years with Betis at the start of his senior career, scoring five goals in 43 first-team games for the club.

The left-back has apparently never hid his desire to return to the club, and it is now thought that he could be an option for Betis in January, should Juan Miranda leave the La Liga outfit at that point.

However, it is claimed that Atletico Madrid's Javi Galan is Betis' first choice for that role, with Firpo one of the others being looked at by Betis, as they aim to keep their options open should they need to add to that position.

Should Leeds let Firpo return to Real Betis?

It could be a tough call for Leeds to make over the future of Firpo in the wake of these links with a move to Betis.

On the one hand, the 27-year-old has never really established himself as a regular and reliable feature on the left of their defence, something which has not been helped by injuries.

That could mean it makes sense to let him go in January, when - with 18 months remaining on his contract - they could still have a chance to maximise the fee they get for him.

However, given Leeds have been forced to use makeshift options at full-back this season in his absence, they may have to be careful not to leave themselves short in those areas come January, meaning this interest in Firpo could leave them with a big decision to make.