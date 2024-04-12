Highlights Paul Robinson believes Koni De Winter's game time at Leeds United could be impacted if Joe Rodon joins permanently, along with the Belgian.

The Whites have been linked with moves for both Rodon and De Winter.

De Winter's young age and versatility could make him a valuable addition to strengthen Leeds United's squad.

Paul Robinson has warned Koni De Winter that his game time at Leeds United could be limited if both him and Joe Rodon arrive at Elland Road during the summer, speaking in an interview with MOT Leeds News.

The Whites' recruitment team have a tough task on their hands - because they are needing to prepare for life in two different divisions.

Currently sitting in the Championship automatic promotion mix, they will be hoping that they can beat either Leicester City or Ipswich Town to a top-two finish, which would ensure that they don't need to compete in the play-offs.

If they are promoted, Daniel Farke is likely to have a much bigger budget to play with and that's ideal, because there are several areas that they will need to address in the summer.

Their forward department is one they may want to take a closer look at, along with their full-back area.

Their centre-back department is also an interesting one, with the futures of Liam Cooper and Charlie Cresswell remaining unclear at this point.

Cooper's contract expires at the end of the season - but he could be a good player to have in the squad next season - regardless of which division Leeds find themselves in during the 2024/25 campaign.

Cresswell, meanwhile, has found his game time at Elland Road limited this term and may be keen to secure an exit to ensure he can win more game time and develop.

Paul Robinson's warning to Koni De Winter amid Joe Rodon's Leeds United success

It wouldn't be a surprise to see Joe Rodon, who is currently on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, secure a permanent move to Leeds.

The Wales international has been a success at Elland Road this term and the West Yorkshire side are thought to be keen on signing him permanently.

Joe Rodon's 2023/24 campaign at Leeds United, as of April 12, 2024 (League games - Sofascore stats) Appearances 39 Starts 38 Average rating 7.23 Clean sheets 17 Total duels won 68%

With Rodon and Ethan Ampadu thriving together, Robinson believes Koni De Winter could see his game time limited at Leeds if he joins along with Rodon in the summer.

The former England international said: "If promotion is achieved then target number one has to be Joe Rodon.

"Yes, Leeds have been linked with other players – and De Winter is good, someone who has played a lot of football in Serie A – but what the manager has there in Rodon and Ethan Ampadu, with Pascal Struijk getting fit again, is three very good options.

"For me, the priority at centre-half is securing the permanent signature of Joe Rodon. Then, if and when [Farke] feels the need to strengthen – which he probably does in that area – De Winter would be a good addition.

"But he is not one who necessarily comes in and starts given the way Ampadu and Rodon have performed this season – they have been outstanding."

De Winter is currently on loan at Genoa from Juventus - and can operate as both a centre-back and a full-back.

Leeds, along with Leicester, have been linked with a move for him.

Koni De Winter could still be a useful addition for Leeds United

According to a Give Me Sport report, it seems unlikely that this deal will go through anyway.

However, De Winter could have been a good addition with his top-flight experience and age in mind.

At just 21, the Belgian has plenty of time to continue developing before he reaches his peak and that makes him an exciting potential addition.

If he does arrive at Elland Road in the next couple of windows, he could be a very valuable addition, especially with the player able to operate at full-back too.

As mentioned previously, that's an area that needs to be strengthened, so Leeds should keep him on their radar.