Key Takeaways Leeds United are pursuing Dejan Ljubičić after failing to secure Gus Hamer, needing midfield depth and quality.

The club is preparing a second offer for the Austrian, valued up to £8 million, jeopardizing his current team's plans.

Ljubičić, keen on moving to Leeds, could be a significant asset with Leeds seeking to bolster their midfield options.

Leeds United lack depth and quality in midfield following the departures of Glen Kamara and Archie Gray and are said to be interested in a renewed bid for 1. FC Köln for midfielder Dejan Ljubičić after missing out on Sheffield United's Gus Hamer.

It was previously reported by The Athletic that Leeds are targeting a midfield signing this summer, and that an offer for Ljubicic had been turned down, which was believed to be in the region of €4 million (£3.4 million). It was knocked back by Köln, according to German outlet BILD.

The 2. Bundesliga outfit’s managing director Christian Keller has stood firm on the offer from the Whites for the Austrian international's services. Köln have previously turned down interest from Wolfsburg for the midfielder just 12 months ago, but recent relegation could open the door for an exit from the German club this summer, with Leeds one of the clubs most interested.

After midfield departures of their own, Leeds need to replace both Gray and Kamara with more than just Joe Rothwell. The 29-year-old loanee has bolstered Leeds' ranks and should bring more goals and creativity to Daniel Farke's team from the middle of the park.

Dejan Ljubičić's career stats - per Transfermarkt (27/08/24) Team Appearances Goals Assists SK Rapid Wien 131 8 10 SK Rapid Wien II 45 3 1 1. Wiener Neustädter SC 7 0 1 1. FC Köln 95 13 6 Austria 9 1 0

Leeds to make another offer for Dejan Ljubicic after Gus Hamer disappointment

It's clear where the depth issues lie within Leeds' ranks currently. "We need cover at full-back, a midfielder, a winger or offensive player and after Georgi (Rutter departs) a second offensive player," said Daniel Farke, via Leeds Live.

However, following the further departures of Darko Gyabi, Marc Roca, Lewis Bate, and Jamie Shackleton this summer, Leeds are light in midfield areas. Another player in the box-to-box role with serious output could help make Leeds an even more impressive team from midfield next year, and give them the required depth for another automatic promotion push.

Leeds have failed in their attempts to sign Hamer in a deal worth £13 million, according to The Star. BBC Sport's Leeds United correspondent Adam Pope does not believe the Whites will return with a second bid for Sheffield United's star man, either.

After failing with their offer, Leeds are now weighing up an offer for Ljubičić once more, per the Daily Mail. Simon Jones claims they "will try again" for the midfielder.

He added that the 26-year-old Austria international is keen to make the move but Leeds' latest offer, understood to be worth up to £8 million, has been rejected.

It has previously been understood that the German side are preparing a contract offer to try and tie down the player to a longer-term deal, but he is unlikely to agree to fresh terms, per Joe Donnohue of The Yorkshire Evening Post.

The club's sporting director has also said that he expects the 26-year-old, who is into the final year of his current deal, to stay with the team. However, German outlet BILD said that a better offer than the reported €4 million they previously put forward could convince the second-tier German side to sell up.

Ljubičić has been with Köln since 2021 and made 26 appearances in the German top-flight last season. The midfielder was a regular presence in the side as they finished 17th in the table, suffering relegation to the second division of German football along with Darmstadt.

Despite relegation, earlier in the summer, Ljubicic said in an interview that he was happy with where he was, but it's been more recently stated by BILD that he is actively pushing to try and get a move to the West Yorkshire club and wants to leave Köln.

According to German outlet Kicker, the second-division side are holding out for a lucrative offer for the midfielder before cashing in on him. That is aligned with the latest from Simon Jones regarding an offer of up to £8 million.

Related Leeds United step up efforts to sign Roland Sallai Roland Sallai is said to be keen on a move to Leeds United, with Daniel Farke's side pushing to sign the €9m valued forward.

The Dejan Ljubicic and Leeds United saga

Midfield is an area where Leeds could use one more signing to strengthen Farke’s options for the season ahead, and a peak-age player with strong physical attributes makes plenty of sense, even if Leeds fans may also be asking for a more technical footballer next to Ethan Ampadu at the base of midfield.

If he doesn’t sign a new deal, then the German side will have to consider a sale this summer in order to avoid losing him for nothing in 2025. In that sense, it feels like a deal that could easily be struck, despite his heavy early-season involvement for Köln so far, with three goal contributions in their opening three games.

Should he sign, it will give Leeds Rothwell, Ampadu, Gruev, and Ljubičić as midfield options. It appears, on paper at least, to be a strong pool of players for an assault on automatic promotion, even after losing key players such as Gray and Kamara from their ranks.