Leeds United fans have been down this road of late season promotion excitement before - but for one reason perhaps more than others, they'll be hoping they can secure promotion to the Premier League.

It's a close race with themselves, Ipswich and Southampton all battling for an automatic promotion spot, whilst Leicester City's recent crumble has opened a genuine shout for a title bid for the Whites - with Daniel Farke targeting his third Championship title in just his third season in the division.

But if they fail to go up, it is likely that a plethora of their stars will depart, and that doesn't just include permanent stars.

Success could hinge on the signing of Joe Rodon - and Leeds must go up if they are to secure his services on a long-term deal.

Why Leeds' move for Joe Rodon rests on one scenario

Rodon's performances for Swansea City in the Championship earned him a move to Tottenham Hotspur; and whilst he featured sparingly for the north London outfit, you do get the feeling that it was quite the step-up for the Welshman with Spurs typically fighting for European football and boasting world renowned centre-backs such as Cristian Romero and Micky Van de Ven.

That isn't to say that he isn't a Premier League standard centre-back, though. Rodon has only failed to feature in two games in the Championship season, and even the games he has started, only two of those have seen him leave the pitch before full-time - a red card vs Hull back in September which was the byproduct of him missing the two games aforementioned, and an early substitution in the 4-1 mauling of Huddersfield back in October.

Since then, he's featured in every single minute possible - and that is testament to how well the Whites are performing this season. Leeds have only lost four of the games he has started in, and that alone proves that he deserves a shot in the Premier League.

Leeds United will be wary that Rodon will be edging for a move to the top-flight, and as such they need to ensure that they themselves are promoted to the Premier League if they are to secure his services on a permanent deal. With centre-backs being in short demand in terms of keeping teams in the top-flight, especially those with international experience, Rodon will surely be on the radar of other clubs and therefore, promotion will be essential for the Whites.

Joe Rodon transfer latest

A report by Football Insider back in February suggested that Rodon would be interested in a permanent switch to Elland Road - but only if promotion was secured.

The report suggests that Rodon is happy at Leeds after joining on loan in the summer, with Tottenham said to be looking at a fee of £20million to prise him away from the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

There is expected interest in the defender should Leeds fail to win promotion to the top-flight, though his stance will be a boost to Daniel Farke.

How Joe Rodon has fared in the Premier League in the past

Rodon’s move from Swansea to Tottenham back in 2020 saw him make 12 Premier League appearances for the Lilywhites that season, and whilst he was behind certain players such as Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld and Eric Dier in the pecking order, he only made three appearances the season after - meaning he was increasingly looking for minutes.

Of those 15 games, Tottenham only lost four times - against Liverpool, Brighton, Manchester United and Crystal Palace - which shows that Rodon was more than adept at holding his own for Spurs. And that could be a key reason for Leeds wanting to secure his services should they be promoted.