Football finance expert Kieran Maguire has outlined the potential consequences for Leeds United if they fail to gain promotion.

The Whites released their accounts for the 2022-23 campaign, revealing a loss of £33.7 million for the season in which they suffered relegation from the Premier League.

Daniel Farke is now looking to guide the Yorkshire outfit back to the top flight at the first attempt.

However, the German’s team are up against stiff competition in the race for a top two spot.

Leeds will need to overcome one of Leicester City and Ipswich Town to guarantee their place back in the Premier League for next year.

Maguire outlines financial impact of Championship stay for Leeds

Maguire believes Leeds will face financial challenges if they fail to gain promotion to the first division.

However, he has claimed that there should be no issues in staying in compliance with profit and sustainability rules (PSR).

"If the club don't go up, there are going to be challenges, but a lot comes down to how much the 49ers [Leeds’ owners] are willing to say: 'We'll just deal with it as and when and we'll provide funding for the club to carry on as normal.'," said Maguire, via the Yorkshire Evening Post.

"I don't see any PSR problems, as they did sell players at a profit.

"I don't think fans need to worry about a firesale from the point of [complying with] PSR."

Financial warning issued to Leeds United

Maguire also claimed that the club’s losses of £33.7 million were modest in comparison to some of the financial hits other sides in the division have taken recently.

"Overall, by [Premier League] standards they're reasonably modest,” he added.

"We saw Everton and Leicester lose £90 million, Spurs lost 90, so for Leeds just to lose 33 was okay.

"Having said that, it was due to huge player sales which allowed them to get to that position - you cannot do that season in season out and expect to perform on the pitch, unless you have a production line.

"Even Brighton are finding that out and they are the poster-boys for having a player development model.

"Player sales papered over the cracks for running the club at a loss of £106 million in the Premier League."

PSR silver-lining for Leeds

Leeds will be glad that they’ve put in the work to avoid any PSR issues, as Leicester have been charged with an alleged breach.

This should give them some wiggle room to be active in the transfer market this summer if they gain promotion.

However, staying in the Championship could have a serious impact on their ability to spend in the upcoming transfer market and, indeed, retain their top talent.

Fortunately, there are a number of loan players that could be sold in the summer to help raise funds, which means no first team stars may need to depart in order to balance the books.